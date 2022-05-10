ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

The Berkman II is gone, but 3 months later the rubble remains. When you can expect it to be cleared

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYYnD_0fYmCcaq00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans for The Shipyards could be solidified as soon as the end of this week.

But some neighbors are hoping the city doesn’t forget about the unfinished project down the street—The Berkman Plaza II.

It was imploded in March, but some of the rubble still remains.

Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole showed us what the site looks like right now and went to the district’s City Councilman, Reggie Gaffney, for answers about the clean-up.

What goes up, must come down.

Well, at least according to well-known mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton.

But now that the Berkman II is down, neighbors want to know when it will be gone... for good.

“Well, I think it was an eyesore. [I] walk by it all the time... sat here forever... ever and a day,” said Johnny Moore, a Jacksonville resident.

“Jacksonville is such a beautiful city, particularly the River Walk part. So to come up on rubble... like that... was surprising to me!” exclaimed Maxine Bryant, a regular visitor to The River City.

The Berkman II was imploded on March 6, after sitting along Jacksonville’s riverfront for more than a decade.

“I get phone calls every day, every day. ‘Councilman Gaffney, you said 90 days,’ and when is the end? ‘I passed by there, you still have quite a bit of debris right there and concrete there,’” Gaffney told Cole.

Councilman Reggie Gaffney, of District 7, said there are different variables holding up progress—including weather and crews affected by COVID-19.

“We anticipate all of this being removed in 3 weeks. Now—that’s a very aggressive date, but that’s the date they’ve been given by the contractors...that’s when all of this will be gone,” Gaffney said.

As for what will go there next:

“Then we will start to look at the second phase, how to move forward. And we’ve got about 2 or 3 proposals we will talk about at the appropriate time,” the councilman said.

The people Action News Jax spoke to today had their own ideas about what should go in the space, including a park, skateboard arena, or some type of garden.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WOKV

JSO: 3 bystanders hit by gunfire in Moncrief Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says three people were hurt by bullets when two groups traded gunfire Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:43 p.m. near West 35th Street and Wilson Street. Police say there were dozens of shots fired, hitting people, homes and cars. JSO says the three adult...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Action News Jax
WOKV

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WOKV

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Motorcyclist killed in crash outside NAS JAX

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard (US-17) near NAS Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the motorcyclist was heading northbound on US-17 when it collided with a pickup truck as it was turning into NAS JAX. The rider...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

FL. Gov. DeSantis picks state Rep. Cord Byrd as new Secretary of State

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis picked Northeast Florida state House Representative Cord Byrd to serve as the new Secretary of State. Current Secretary of State Laurel Lee is resigning, effective Monday. Governor DeSantis says Byrd has been an advocate for election security, public integrity, and...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Man accused of beating another resident at a Florida nursing home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating another resident at a Florida nursing home on Wednesday. WFTV says deputies arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in the Palm Coast area to find a 77-year-old woman dead in the room of another resident. Investigators found that the room belonged to Cliff Mody, 72, and the woman lived in another room. The woman had obvious signs of trauma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WOKV

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation blasted off from California on Friday. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that made it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from enforcing the medication...
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power Thursday across southern...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy