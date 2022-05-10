‘This is outrageous!’ Gas prices up again across U.S., Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gas prices in the U.S. are jumping back up to near-record highs. According to AAA , the average price across the country sits at $4.32 — up 20 cents compared to just a month ago.

Gas prices in New York on Monday are at about $4.50. A year ago, the average price in Rochester was just $2.96. Landon Thomas says right now, he feels like he’s paying double.

“Gas prices (are) going up! It’s crazy out here. You’re just trying to be the working man but — they just don’t let you do it,” Thomas said.

Matt Rapoza says much of this is built-up supply and demand issues, and global events are causing the pain at the pumps. “Well, you’ve got the situation in Ukraine and all the uncertainty that that causes,” he said.

Matt Roooda says he’s doing a bit of a mix-and-match at various stations.

“I’m going to fill up one gallon at Speedway, I am a rewards member card — but it’s just a lot cheaper at the Valero on North Goodman there so I’m going to head over there and fill up the rest of my tank,” he said.

A man who only wanted to be called the name ‘Ten’ says a couple of years ago gas prices weren’t breaking his bank account. In 2020 AAA had the US average at about $2.50 a gallon. He wants to know what gives?

“This is outrageous. I don’t know what’s going on with the gas prices. Prices went from $4.19 to what does that say? $4.69? Oh my God, man I just had to fill up my truck. It was $100. Before that it was $65. Before that, it was $45. What do they want to get out of me?! I don’t understand,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.