Baseball Card Giveaway

A special Friday player announcement, and a thank you for being an active military member to one of our players this year. This player is Duke Benge! Duke will be playing for for the MoonDogs, after being an All-Star last season for the Mud Puppies. In his All Star season Duke had a 2.66 ERA in 23.2 innings pitched for the Mud Puppies! Only allowing seven runs all season, along with 17 strikeouts. Duke is currently enrolled in the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Duke in his second season for the Falcons has been solid for them throwing 20 innings, and fanning 16 batters. Duke is originally from Lakeville Minnesota! Nothing better than having a homestate kid in Mankato! Give a big MoonDog welcome home to Duke!
Pre-game before the game. This is the party you didn’t want to miss. The Larks and Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light NEXT have teamed up to throw the MOST EPIC parties before the game this summer! Enjoy drink deals, collect limited edition summer swag, join the fun, and more. Which parties will we see you at?
Waterloo, Iowa – The Waterloo Bucks have announced four pitchers who have signed on for the 2022 season. Andrew Guardino, Logan Runde, Owen Puk, and Trent Reddick. Guardino a sophomore out of Santa Barbara City College joins the Bucks after a stint with the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League last summer, however, he only pitched in two-thirds of an inning for the Pickles. Runde stays in his home state for the summer, the native of Peosta currently plays with the Reivers at Iowa Western Community College. Puk, another native of Iowa, plays in Miami during the school year with the FIU Panthers, Puk has appeared in nine games for the Panthers as of Friday, May 13th. Reddick, a two-way player from Georgia State has been producing on both sides of the ball. Reddick has an on base percentage of over .300. On the other side, Reddick has pitched in seven games for the Panthers as of May 13th, with a 1-1 record.
Join the Rochester Honkers for their 2nd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner, “Totally 80s: Totally Murder!” Presented by MetroNet on Saturday, August 13th at Mayo Field! This is an event to benefit Ability Building Community. After you purchase your ticket(s), call Clint at (507) 289-1170, if YOU want to...
