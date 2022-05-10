Shreveport Almanac for Monday (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out. The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that were destroyed early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the scene.
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As we continue our coverage of the Texarkana area leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Julie Parr gives us a closer look at the exciting things happening at Texarkana Regional Airport. It's this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment. By the way, the caravan lunch will...
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game. A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A company that will supply frac sand for the local oil and gas business broke ground Wednesday morning to signal construction on a 43-acre site at The Port of Caddo-Bossier. Performance Proppants is the parent company of the new tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates. Its sand and...
NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period. Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened during the evening commute around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Bossier City Police said a pickup truck heading southbound on Arthur Ray Teague crossed over the median and hit a northbound vehicle head on. The southbound vehicle...
TEXARKANA, Texas - With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes. And physicians in Texarkana say they've already seen an increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. Texarkana Emergency Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says he's concerned for those who work...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Despite more than a decade of experience and a mountain of goodwill, the longtime manager of the city's five swimming pools no longer has the job. Shelley McMillian, who operates the non-profit group Rock Solid, says she was informed by email from the city that the contract is going to an Atlanta based company, USA Management. That company manages locations around the country.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The hot, steamy weather is officially here and kids of all ages are ready to cool off by finding the nearest pool, lake, or river. But before that happens, we at KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to make sure they stay as safe as possible by using a proper life jacket.
SHREVEPORT, La. - We are a full service equipment dealership for Kioti tractor, utility vehicle and zeroturn, Branson tractors, Hyundai construction equipment, Husqvarna zeroturn and hand held units, Stihl power units, and several lines on agriculture/construction implements. We service what we sell and more. We can get parts for almost...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator awarded an academic scholarship to William Samuel Davis on Wednesday during a presentation at Government Plaza. Davis is a graduating senior at Caddo Magnet High School where he earned a 3.5 grade point average. He will use the $500 scholarship to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he plans to concentrate on nutrition and courses required for the physician assistant program. Davis is the son of Elisha and Roslyn Davis of Shreveport.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hot Springs police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center. A large fight broke out outside the convention center following the Hot Springs high school graduation ceremony. Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, according to police.
HAUGHTON, La. - An elderly woman has died following a crash in Bossier Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Dorothy Hughart, 78, was westbound on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton Tuesday morning when she was hit by another vehicle driven by Yesenia Martinez, 40. Authorities say Martinez failed to yield...
BATON ROUGE, La. - With the spring semester coming to a close, LSU updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the summer session on Tuesday. Beginning Saturday, the daily symptom tracker will be discontinued and members of the LSU community will no longer receive daily email or text alerts. Students, faculty, and...
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was 100 years ago on this day that building the world's first Shriner's Hospital for Children began in Shreveport. That was on May 12, 1922. El Karubah Shriners joined with staff and friends of the hospital Thursday to mark the centennial of the cornerstone being laid near the corner of Kings Highway and Samford.
Comments / 0