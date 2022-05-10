Shreveport Almanac for Monday (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Despite more than a decade of experience and a mountain of goodwill, the longtime manager of the city's five swimming pools no longer has the job. Shelley McMillian, who operates the non-profit group Rock Solid, says she was informed by email from the city that the contract is going to an Atlanta based company, USA Management. That company manages locations around the country.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO