Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Almanac for Monday (Shreveport National Weather Service)

KTBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Afternoon temperatures reached the low to mid 90s...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Shreveport's C.C. Antoine House destroyed by fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - A well-known historical home in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood collapsed overnight when a fire broke out. The C.C. Antoine House at 1941 Perrin was one of two homes that were destroyed early Friday. Shortly after 4 a.m., there were more than a dozen fire units on the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Texarkana Regional Airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As we continue our coverage of the Texarkana area leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Julie Parr gives us a closer look at the exciting things happening at Texarkana Regional Airport. It's this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment. By the way, the caravan lunch will...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Buyer for Diamond Jacks property betting on renovation and reopening

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- It looks like the abandoned Diamond Jacks casino resort property is getting back into the game. A Mississippi company with casinos in Vicksburg and Tunica has big plans to buy the property from Diamond Jacks' parent company, P2E. That's according to Louisiana's Gaming Control Board Chairman.
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

New software purchased for Natchitoches' emergency services

NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period. Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Westbound I-220 re-opens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 220 westbound over Greenwood Road has reopened. An 18-wheeler had flipped over on its side Wednesday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly car wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened during the evening commute around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. Bossier City Police said a pickup truck heading southbound on Arthur Ray Teague crossed over the median and hit a northbound vehicle head on. The southbound vehicle...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
#Shreveport Almanac
KTBS

Texarkana doctor warns of heat related illnesses as temperatures rise

TEXARKANA, Texas - With the temperatures rising, many are at risk of heat exhaustion and even heat strokes. And physicians in Texarkana say they've already seen an increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. Texarkana Emergency Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says he's concerned for those who work...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Rock Solid director "shocked, confused" over losing management of city pools

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Despite more than a decade of experience and a mountain of goodwill, the longtime manager of the city's five swimming pools no longer has the job. Shelley McMillian, who operates the non-profit group Rock Solid, says she was informed by email from the city that the contract is going to an Atlanta based company, USA Management. That company manages locations around the country.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Life jacket giveaway event coming up

SHREVEPORT, La. - The hot, steamy weather is officially here and kids of all ages are ready to cool off by finding the nearest pool, lake, or river. But before that happens, we at KTBS 3 and our proud sponsors want to make sure they stay as safe as possible by using a proper life jacket.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Forsythe Tractor and Equipment LLC

SHREVEPORT, La. - We are a full service equipment dealership for Kioti tractor, utility vehicle and zeroturn, Branson tractors, Hyundai construction equipment, Husqvarna zeroturn and hand held units, Stihl power units, and several lines on agriculture/construction implements. We service what we sell and more. We can get parts for almost...
KTBS

Caddo Magnet senior receives Caddo Sheriff's scholarship

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator awarded an academic scholarship to William Samuel Davis on Wednesday during a presentation at Government Plaza. Davis is a graduating senior at Caddo Magnet High School where he earned a 3.5 grade point average. He will use the $500 scholarship to attend Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he plans to concentrate on nutrition and courses required for the physician assistant program. Davis is the son of Elisha and Roslyn Davis of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Haughton woman killed in Highway 80 crash

HAUGHTON, La. - An elderly woman has died following a crash in Bossier Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, Dorothy Hughart, 78, was westbound on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton Tuesday morning when she was hit by another vehicle driven by Yesenia Martinez, 40. Authorities say Martinez failed to yield...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
TEXARKANA, AR

