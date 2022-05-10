Bridgewater’s Coleman, Moon earn ODAC Track & Field honors

Bridgewater College senior Canon Secord highlighted four Eagles on the 2022 Men’s Tennis All-ODAC listings, which were released by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Secord, a native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, claimed top honors from the conference as he was named the Player of the Year. In addition, he received first team considerations at the No. 1 singles position and the No. 1 doubles slot alongside Matthew Leonard. Secord finished the season at 14-1, overall, in singles with a 12-1 mark at the top spot. He went undefeated against all Division III opponents with his lone loss coming against Tiffin (NCAA Division II). In doubles, Secord claimed a total of 12 wins with a 9-4 mark with Leonard at the No. 1 position. Secord was named ODAC Player of the Week four times this season. A three-time ODAC Player of the Year selection, Secord finished his career at Bridgewater with a 53-5 record in singles action and becomes the fourth player in ODAC history to claim top honors at least three times. He is the first to achieve the accomplishment since William Moss of Hampden-Sydney in 2007-10.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO