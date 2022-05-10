ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Bridgewater’s Coleman, Moon earn ODAC Track & Field honors

rewind1051.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgewater College track & field standouts Adalia Coleman and Aaron Moon have earned special honors as determined by the league’s head coaches from the recently completed ODAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Coleman, a sprinter from Gainsville, Va., repeats as not only the Outdoor Track Athlete of the...

rewind1051.com

rewind1051.com

Bridgewater Baseball loses to Shenandoah in ODAC Final Four

The Bridgewater baseball team lost their first game of the ODAC Tournament Final Four on Friday as they fell to Shenandoah, 9-3, in High Point, North Carolina. The Eagles drop to 26-16 as they will now have to come through the consolation bracket of the double elimination tournament. After falling...
HIGH POINT, NC
rewind1051.com

Bridgewater’s Secord earns third straight ODAC Player of the Year award

Bridgewater College senior Canon Secord highlighted four Eagles on the 2022 Men’s Tennis All-ODAC listings, which were released by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Secord, a native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, claimed top honors from the conference as he was named the Player of the Year. In addition, he received first team considerations at the No. 1 singles position and the No. 1 doubles slot alongside Matthew Leonard. Secord finished the season at 14-1, overall, in singles with a 12-1 mark at the top spot. He went undefeated against all Division III opponents with his lone loss coming against Tiffin (NCAA Division II). In doubles, Secord claimed a total of 12 wins with a 9-4 mark with Leonard at the No. 1 position. Secord was named ODAC Player of the Week four times this season. A three-time ODAC Player of the Year selection, Secord finished his career at Bridgewater with a 53-5 record in singles action and becomes the fourth player in ODAC history to claim top honors at least three times. He is the first to achieve the accomplishment since William Moss of Hampden-Sydney in 2007-10.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

Three Eagles named to All-ODAC Women’s Tennis Second Team

A trio of Bridgewater College women’s tennis players registered postseason recognition on this year’s All-ODAC teams, which were announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Emily Daigneault, Grace Knighton and Ryan Roeber each picked up second team honors on the all-conference listing. Knighton, a first-year player from...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

Three Dukes earn IWLCA All-Region Lacrosse honors

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Three James Madison standouts were selected to the 2022 IWLCA Division I All-South Region Team in attacker Isabella Peterson, defender Mairead Durkin and goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced on Thursday. Both Peterson and Durkin took home First Team All-Region honors,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridgewater’s Petersheim, Roberts earn All-ODAC lacrosse honors

A pair of Bridgewater College women’s lacrosse players earned spots on 2022 All-ODAC teams, which were announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Sophomores Kaity Petersheim and Lauren Roberts each claimed a spot on the All-ODAC third team and both earned their first all-conference selection. Petersheim, a native...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Lacrosse rolls past UConn in NCAA Tournament opener

The James Madison lacrosse team won its NCAA Tournament opener on Friday as they downed UConn, 14-7, at Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore. The Dukes have won 11 consecutive game as they improve to 14-4 and they’ll play No. 6 Loyola on Sunday in Baltimore in the Sweet 16.
BALTIMORE, MD
rewind1051.com

Three Dukes earn All-America honors from USA Lacrosse Magazine

Three James Madison lacrosse student-athletes – defender Mairead Durkin, attacker Isabella Peterson and goalkeeper Molly Dougherty received All-American accolades from USA Lacrosse Magazine, the publication announced on Tuesday. Durkin was named to the Third Team while Peterson and Dougherty were each named honorable mention. Durkin’s Third Team honors comes...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Commencement ceremonies start at JMU

It is graduation weekend at James Madison University. Commencement ceremonies will be held on today, tomorrow and Saturday in the Atlantic Union Bank Center and they will be streamed virtually on the university website and social media outlets. The university will confer nearly 39-hundred undergraduate degrees, 661 graduate degrees and...
COLLEGES
rewind1051.com

Trail ribbon-cutting set

A vital piece of community connectivity and avenue for outdoor recreation will soon get its moment in the spotlight, as all in Harrisonburg are invited to come out and celebrate the completion of the Friendly City Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the bridge in Hillandale Park on...
HARRISONBURG, VA

