TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they will start to resurface Summerhill Road between U.S.-67 and Interstate 30 starting Sunday night. “The project will stretch from US Highway 67 to Interstate 30 and include the resurfacing of all four lanes,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists and school traffic.”

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO