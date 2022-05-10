Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program will hire 400 people
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has announced the creation of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program.
The program, which was made possible thanks to a $5.3 million grant, will allow the city to hire nearly 400 people ages 16 to 30-years-old, starting in June.Bakersfield Relay for Life surpasses $300K fundraising goal
The program will provide job training, case management and mentorship to underserved youth in order to bolster our future workforce.
It will also include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with local non-profits.
Applications can be found on the Kern Community Foundation’s website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 2