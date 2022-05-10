Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program will hire 400 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has announced the creation of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program.

The program, which was made possible thanks to a $5.3 million grant, will allow the city to hire nearly 400 people ages 16 to 30-years-old, starting in June.

The program will provide job training, case management and mentorship to underserved youth in order to bolster our future workforce.

It will also include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with local non-profits.

Applications can be found on the Kern Community Foundation’s website.

