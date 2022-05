A 16-year-old charged with murder for a shooting death in Brooks has been identified. The Maine Attorney General's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting as Atilio Delgado, who will turn 17 later this week. He was arrested on Sunday and transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Delgado is accused of killing 49-year-old James Cluney and is charged with knowing and intentional murder.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO