Kicking Off: Knee High Boots Are Everywhere At Fashion Week

Dear ARMY, you probably already know this buuuut BTS just launched a makeup and skin-care collab at Ulta Beauty — and it's not completely sold out. The Crème Shop, whimsical L.A.-based K-beauty brand extraordinaire, released a super-cute collab with BT21. If you're not in the know (and you're shopping around for your K-obsessed bestie), BTS and Line Friends created the lifestyle brand BT21. It's captured the hearts of BTS fans worldwide with its unique storytelling and charming characters from the BT21 Universe — aka "the most influential pop-culture sensation the galaxy has ever witnessed." Now available at Ulta, the line includes products like eyeshadows, brushes, sheet masks, and lip balms featuring those same super-cute characters. So, keep on scrolling to see what's still available and add to cart immediately because, though they're in stock now, we doubt it will last.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO