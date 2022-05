Another Nail Biting Action Packed Game to the end! Westerville Varsity Warhawks worked well together to defeat a top ranked Monarchs team!. The pressure was high on both sides with no runs scored the first two innings. Westerville got things rolling in the third inning with Kiersten Stepp hitting a hard ground ball to center bringing one run – Gwen McMenemy. And Kate YaZues singled on a grounder to center bringing in Kiersten Stepp for another run.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO