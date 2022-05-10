ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Former Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in unarmed man’s death

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former Oklahoma police officers are facing a rare criminal case against law enforcement after they fatally shot an alleged residential trespasser who was unarmed. The Dec. 5 shooting of Quadry Sanders, 29, was captured on officers’ body camera video, an edited portion of which was released Friday by the Lawton...

Man sentenced to death for murder of Oklahoma officer

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of killing an Oklahoma police officer and wounding another has been sentenced to death. In June of 2020, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 8900 block of East 21st Street. Investigators say the officers asked...
TULSA, OK
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill city worker with ‘stupid f—-ng iPad’

A man in Daytona Beach, Florida was arrested after he threatened to kill a city employee on Wednesday. Kevin Sbrusch, 36, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. after allegedly threatening to kill a code enforcement official who was taking pictures outside his house to document alleged illegally parked vehicles for an upcoming court hearing, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Florida man, 72, charged after telling deputies he beat woman to death in assisted living facility: sheriff

A 72-year-old Florida man has been charged after he beat an elderly woman to death at the assisted living home where they both were residents, authorities said Wednesday. Cliff Mody was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old resident at the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
PALM COAST, FL
Florida police shoot suspect on high school campus

Video above: West Palm Beach police discuss deadly shootingStudents and staff at Alexander Dreyfoos School of the Arts are safe after an altercation between West Palm Beach police and an erratic driver led to a deadly shooting on campus Friday.The public high school, located on South Sapodilla Avenue, was originally on a “code red” lockdown after the incident at 11:58 a.m. It is now on a “code yellow” lockdown.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News Police said the person was driving on the wrong way of the street and drove through a locked gate, toppling a tree and nearly hitting maintenance personnel. A West Palm Beach police officer responded within one minute of the call from the school for assistance. An altercation happened in the auditorium of the school, where the suspect was shot and killed, police said. Police reiterated that the suspect was violent and erratic, and appropriate force was used.The officer is on administrative leave, per protocol. In The Headlines: Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing at PBIA after pilot has medical emergency “There is NO threat to students or the public at this time,” police said in a tweet. Parents are asked to follow the following procedure for the dismissal plan. Students who drive will be released first.Bus riders and those who use Tri-Rail will be released nextStudents who depend on parent transportation will be released last. People will be called when it is time for parent pickup. Bella, a student, said she was at lunch in building 7, where there is a lobby, and a man was banging on a door. The teacher told him to leave, she said.After hearing that there had been a shooting and realizing the doors don’t lock, Bella said she and a friend ran to the Tri-Rail station since there was nowhere to hide.”It’s very eye-opening. You never really know what’s going to happen wherever you are…kind of concerning,” Bella said. Adam Myers, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, West Palm Beach released the following statement: “The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District Police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer’s heroic actions the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion.”Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Several law enforcement agencies are investigating at this time.A WPBF 25 News crew is at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Gary James
Murder suspect in 1996 California cold case arrested in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An anonymous letter sent to the Santa Ana Police Department led to an arrest 26 years after a young man was murdered. The suspect, his girlfriend, was arrested in Austin. Santa Ana police say on January 4, 1996, they were dispatched to a call of a...
AUSTIN, TX
Bodycam video shows shooting, end of 6-hour standoff at Orlando McDonald’s

ORLANDO, Fla. – New body camera video appears to show the moments a woman allegedly began shooting at Orange County deputies while inside an Orlando McDonald’s in April, leading deputies to return fire, ending a six-hour standoff. The woman eventually surrendered and was booked into jail on various...
ORLANDO, FL
Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
East Texas man indicted for fatal drunk-driving wreck near airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Chandler man has been indicted for intoxicated manslaughter from a fatal crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport last year, according to online judicial records. 39-year-old Daniel Juarez lost control of his car back in December while driving on Highway 64 west of Tyler, according...
TYLER, TX
Florida teen shot in drive-by shooting outside high school

A Jacksonville, Florida teenager was shot on Wednesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting outside of Andrew Jackson High School. Police said during a press conference that an individual inside a light-colored SUV fired multiple shots at a group of people walking outside the school, striking a 17-year-old. Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 2:56 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Texas woman emerges from creek bed 2 days after crash

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman crashed her SUV into a Central Texas creek bed on May 5 only to emerge two days later. According to Jonestown Police, the woman was driving on FM 1431 when she came up on a curve in the road. She drove straight into...
JONESTOWN, TX
Beloved Oklahoma City pastor headed back to court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pastor of an Oklahoma City church renowned for its many charitable acts is headed to court following his arrest last year. On Nov. 17, 2021, Pastor Scobey and other community members were peacefully protesting the night before Julius Jones was set to be executed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man admits to beating, killing older woman at Florida assisted living center, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A nursing home resident was found dead after being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday. Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a man, later identified as Cliff Mody, 72, admitted to killing a woman who lived at the assisting living center, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

