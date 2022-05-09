Heat Turns Up In Chicago Area

Local health departments belonging to the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium (NIPHC) are advising people who live and work in the region that COVID-19 case rates are rising and now is the time to work together to avoid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Most counties in the northern Illinois region – including Cook (city and suburbs), DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Will and Winnebago – have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Based on regional metrics, additional counties in northern Illinois are expected to also move to medium community level transmission.
