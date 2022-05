With just one series remaining in the Pac-12 regular season, Washington cleaned up the awards ahead of a three-game series in Seattle against #4 Arizona State. Leading the way for the tenth-ranked Dawgs is senior Baylee Klingler, who was honored as the Pac-12 Player of the Year. She becomes the second Husky to win the award, joining Kristen Rivera, who won it in 2004 and 2005.

