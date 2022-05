Stefan Fevrier-Sildor, Josh Farrell, and Jadiel Chance made their commitments official Tuesday. “It’s our job to get these players to the four-year level,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “All three of these young men have gotten it done on and off the field; they all made the academic honor roll, and they truly epitomize what it means to be a student-athlete. It’s wonderful to see them take their skills to four-year schools.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO