Stressed? Need some cuddles? This cow's for you. If you are looking to lower your heartbeat and spend some time relaxing, you may not need a spa. Mary's Land Farm in Clarksville, Maryland, offers special events, and its newest offer is cow cuddling, which has become so popular, it sold out for the month of May within 36 hours.

CLARKSVILLE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO