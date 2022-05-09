Heat Turns Up In Chicago Area

The cost of gas in Chicago jumped six-cents overnight. According to data from Triple-A, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas now sits at five-12. That’s 75-cents higher than the national average. Prices are slightly lower in the Chicago Metro area at four-89. This time last year in Chicago the average cost per gallon was three-51.
Illinois is honoring firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty last year. Governor Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez yesterday remembered the four fallen firefighters at the 29th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial. They included Chicago Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering, Chicago Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department and Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.
Black Label Society postponed several concerts this week due to frontman Zakk Wylde losing his voice. The shows affected include Wednesday’s scheduled stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as this past Monday and Tuesday’s dates in Lexington, Kentucky, and Raleigh, North Carolina. All three concerts have already been...
Slipknot is set to headline the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, held September 8-11 at Virginia International Raceway. The masked metallers join an already heavy lineup that also includes Disturbed, 3 Doors Down, A Day to Remember, Alice Cooper, Falling in Reverse, Stone Temple Pilots, I Prevail, Anthrax, In This Moment, Nothing More and Sevendust, among many others.
An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
President Biden is keeping his focus on rising prices. Biden visited a family farm in Illinois and called agriculture the “breadbasket of democracy” in America. He said the government cannot let up in efforts to help farmers and struggling families during this time of high inflation. Biden stressed Russia’s war against Ukraine has cut off critical sources of food, including wheat and corn. He also noted broader, ongoing supply chain problems that grew out of the COVID pandemic.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging nearly 54-hundred cases of the coronavirus per day over the last week. That is an increase of almost 29-percent from the previous week.
A Metra passenger is dead after their train hit a semi-trailer in west suburban Clarendon Hills. Officials say the train slammed into the truck yesterday morning at Prospect Avenue when the driver became stuck behind another vehicle. The driver was able to get out of the semi before impact. Four other people on the train were injured in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is the second accident to kill a passenger in Metra history.
Local health departments belonging to the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium (NIPHC) are advising people who live and work in the region that COVID-19 case rates are rising and now is the time to work together to avoid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Most counties in the northern Illinois region – including Cook (city and suburbs), DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Will and Winnebago – have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Based on regional metrics, additional counties in northern Illinois are expected to also move to medium community level transmission.
On Monday, May 9th, members of the Bolingbrook Police Department had the pleasure of participating in a rewarding and memorable experience for one of our local youths. Wood View Elementary kindergarten student Joshua Duncan was the lucky winner of an auction sponsored by the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation. Joshua’s win earned him a stylish ride to school in a Bolingbrook Police Department squad car on his birthday! Joshua was also given a collection of the latest and greatest BPD handouts and was greeted at school by his classmates.
Governor Pritzker is signing off on a bill designed to address the root causes of crime in Illinois. Pritzker signed a measure yesterday that authorizes the creation and funding of the Co-Responders Pilot Program. The pilot authorizes police officers to bring social workers and mental health professionals on calls to assess if the person is experiencing a mental health crisis. Initial programs will launch in Peoria, Springfield, East St. Louis, and Waukegan in the next six months.
Plainfield High School-Central Campus senior Anesa Nevzadi is a 2022 state champion journalist. Nevzadi won first place in the Video News category at the Illinois High School Association state competition on April 22, 2022 in Normal. “I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I opened the webpage a few...
At approximately 3:40 PM, on Tuesday, the Romeoville Police Department was contacted by several individuals inside of the Fifth Third Bank located at 275 S. Weber Road for a man with a gun call. The callers stated there was an armed man inside of the bank, who had taken hostages, demanding that officers respond to the location. Romeoville Police responded and established a perimeter around the business and surrounding area.
One person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road. Romeoville Police responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the business. Officers were able to communicate with the individual, who allowed the hostages inside the business to walk out to waiting Officers. The witnesses indicated the subject did have a firearm and had discharged the weapon inside the bank multiple times. Will County SWAT then engaged with the individual and one shot was fired by an officer striking the suspect. Paramedics rendered aid to the subject who was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. The Illinois State Police were requested and are conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
WJOL has learned that police and the FBI have responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville. It’s the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, that authorities are responding to what is being described as a “critical incident.” It was at 3:40pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the bank. Police have confirmed that that there are no additional individuals in the bank and the suspect is communicating with law enforcement. Authorities are saying that this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point. The police and FBI have said that they are working with a social worker and negotiator on the scene. Weber Road is currently closed in both directions between Airport Road and Taylor Road due to the police activity. This is a developing story.
The developer of a highly controversial facial recognition tool is being banned from doing business in Illinois for five years. The punishment against Clearview AI is part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit was filed by the ACLU and its Illinois chapter in 2020, just four months after the New York Times reported that Clearview had culled billions of photographs from popular websites to create a facial recognition app. The developer has also agreed to a new set of restrictions that ensure the company is in alignment Illinois law.
U.S. Representative Michael Quigley is endorsing Alexi Giannoulias in the hotly contested Democratic primary race for Illinois secretary of state. Giannoulias also has endorsements from several other congressmen, including Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Bobby Rush. He and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia are the Democratic front-runners in the race to replace retiring Secretary of State Jesse White.
CenterPoint filed an emergency temporary restraining order in Will County court earlier this week in an attempt to stop the city of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics from moving forward with the NorthPoint project. Just last month the Joliet Plan Commission voted 6-0 to approve the next phase of the projects development. In December, the Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project up to 2,300 acres.
A downstate Republican judge is set to make history on the Illinois Supreme Court. Fourth District Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White has been appointed to replace the retiring Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman. White will be the first Black woman to serve on the state’s high court. Her term is effective July 8th through December 2nd, 2024.
The District 202 Board of Education approved a three-year contract with the Association of Plainfield Teachers that provides raises and improves benefits for members at the board’s regular meeting on May 9, 2022. Sixty percent of APT members approved the new agreement on May 3, 2022. The new contract...
