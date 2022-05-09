ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Total Lunar Eclipse Could Be Visible In Chicago

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total lunar eclipse could be visible in the Chicago area this weekend. That’s according to...

www.qrockonline.com

97ZOK

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
fox32chicago.com

'Absolute chaos': Mob of teens overtake Chicago streets, wild video shows

CHICAGO - Wild videos posted to social media appear to show mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
nctv17.com

Naperville Native Becomes Youngest American Woman To Summit Everest

Naperville native Lucy Westlake has become the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest. The 18-year-old reached the top on May 12 at 5:36 a.m. Nepali time. Samantha Larson of Long Beach, CA had been the previous record holder, reaching the peak almost 15 years to the day before Westlake. Larson was 18 years, 7 months and 9 days old when she summited Everest on May 16, 2007. Westlake has now set the new record at 18 years, 6 months and 8 days old.
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
97ZOK

One Of The Coolest Outdoor Movie Theaters Is Opening In Illinois

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind summer movie-watching experience, then this is definitely the place for you. Do You Enjoy Watching Movies Outside In The Summertime?. I've always been a big fan of the drive-in movie theater. It's a fun way to spend a summer night with family, friends, and a significant other. I was so glad to see they made a comeback the last few years.
#Lunar Eclipse#Earth#Chicago Area#The Adler Planetarium
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Pizza Joint Just Celebrated Serving Three Million Pizzas

How many pizzas have you eaten in your life? 50? 60? Can you imagine eating millions of pizzas? One Rockford restaurant is celebrating serving over three million. Pizza. It's the best. But really, it is. How many times do you worry about what to eat for dinner or about what to serve to a party an you're just like, 'let's order a pizza.'
qrockonline.com

Triple-A: Average Cost Of Gas In Chicago $5.12 Per Gallon

The cost of gas in Chicago jumped six-cents overnight. According to data from Triple-A, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas now sits at five-12. That’s 75-cents higher than the national average. Prices are slightly lower in the Chicago Metro area at four-89. This time last year in Chicago the average cost per gallon was three-51.
wgnradio.com

The Taste of Chicago is back but with a twist!

As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths have dropped, the CDC loosened its guidance around masks for the second time this year in April. The latest recommendations allow roughly 70% of people in the United States to remove their masks if they want—indoors as well as outdoors. The guidelines suggest many Americans no longer need to maintain a social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces. how will this affect the restaurant industry this summer? President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia joins John Landecker to share his insight. Then, Sam and John discuss whether or not the Restaurant Revitalization Fund bill will be revisited again this summer or if restaurants are in a better spot now.
wgnradio.com

Having an ant problem? ‘The Bug Lady’ knows why

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/30/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about the explosion of ants the Chicagoland area is experiencing and how to push them back outdoors. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago restaurants that you need to experience

Eater Chicago recently published a list of 25 Classic Chicago Restaurants to try, which seemed like a perfect topic for Chicago’s Very Own Eats to react to. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff go through each restaurant listed to discuss their experiences…or if they need to visited them for the first time.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms expected in Wisconsin today could possibly bring a storm chance to the Chicago area overnight.The Storm Prediction Center has a "slight" (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather in Wisconsin through tonight. There are a lot of uncertainties as to how and if those storms would progress southward into our area. We will watch for a storm chance after dark, with the better chance for storms to be between 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., mainly along and north of Interstate 88. We have low confidence on this development, but if storms do take shape, they have the potential to bring damaging winds and hail overnight.Tomorrow, we will have two completely different seasons temperature-wise. A cold front will creep inland from the lake, possibly bringing low clouds and fog to the shoreline areas. With the Lake Michigan water temperature holding at 46 degrees, it could end up being a rather dismal day near the lake. But once you head to our inland counties, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.TONIGHT: STORM CHANCE. MILD. LOW 68.WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH 85 INLAND.THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 88.
qrockonline.com

Slipknot added to 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival lineup

Slipknot is set to headline the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, held September 8-11 at Virginia International Raceway. The masked metallers join an already heavy lineup that also includes Disturbed, 3 Doors Down, A Day to Remember, Alice Cooper, Falling in Reverse, Stone Temple Pilots, I Prevail, Anthrax, In This Moment, Nothing More and Sevendust, among many others.
