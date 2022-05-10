ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

A's snap skid while prolonging Tigers'

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMbyb_0fYh9MjR00

EditorsNote: fixed “Elvis” in 9th graf, tweaked hed

Paul Blackburn allowed only four hits in 6 2/3 innings, Tony Kemp hit his first home run of the season, and the visiting Oakland Athletics snapped a nine-game losing streak by blanking the slumping Detroit Tigers, 2-0, on Monday.

Blackburn (4-0) walked none and struck out three. His season ERA dropped to 1.74 ERA with another stellar performance.

Dany Jimenez struck out three in the ninth while recording his fifth save. Jimenez has not allowed an earned run in 12 appearances.

Zach Jackson bridged the gap by recording four outs, including a pair of strikeouts.

Chad Pinder knocked in the other run for Oakland.

Detroit starter Michael Pineda gave up two runs on six hits and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings. The Tigers were shut out for the second consecutive game while losing their sixth straight. Rony Garcia didn’t allow a baserunner while pitching the last two innings for the Tigers.

Austin Meadows was the only Tigers player to notch an extra-base hit. Detroit is 1-for-33 with runners in scoring position over the last five games.

Javier Baez and manager A.J. Hinch were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the ninth inning.

Kevin Smith hit a two-out triple in the second but Pineda left him stranded by inducing Elvis Andrus to pop out.

Kemp gave Oakland the lead in the next inning with his one-out homer to right.

The A’s made it 2-0 in the fourth. Sean Murphy led off with a double to left, advanced to third on a long fly out and scored on Pinder’s single up the middle.

Meadows hit a two-out double in the bottom of the inning but third baseman Smith snared Jonathan Schoop’s liner to keep the Tigers off the board.

Oakland left two baserunners stranded in the fifth when Pineda struck out Ramon Laureano.

In the ninth, Jimenez issued walks to Robbie Grossman and Meadows, sandwiching a pair of strikeouts. Schoop then struck out, ending the game.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday as part of a rare five-game series.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Astros smack 3 HRs, win 11th straight in rout of Nationals

The Houston Astros belted three early home runs and rode a strong starting pitching effort from Framber Valdez to win their 11th game in a row by beating the host Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Jose Altuve’s solo shot and Yuli Gurriel’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Royals pound out 18 hits in victory over Rockies

EditorsNote: rewords second graf; adds new fourth graf. Hunter Dozier had five hits, Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn homered, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 14-10 in Denver on Friday night. Michael A. Taylor and Benintendi had three hits apiece, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield each...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reuters

Ketel Marte leads Diamondbacks past Cubs

EditorsNote: update 2: changes to “Willson” in last graf. Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Josh Rojas scored what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Brandon Drury's 4 RBIs power hot Reds past Pirates

Brandon Drury drilled his team-leading seventh homer and drove in four while Mike Moustakas homered twice to power the suddenly hot Cincinnati Reds over the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-2, Friday night. Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle (2-4) overcame a leadoff homer to allow only two runs and five hits, striking out...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reuters

Mariners pull out victory over Mets

EditorsNote: Changed to “first” base line in 3rd graf (also tweaked end of graf) Ty France scored the Seattle Mariners’ first run and delivered the tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning Friday night as the visiting Mariners edged the New York Mets, 2-1. The Mariners, who...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Yankees belt 4 HRs, pound White Sox for 5th straight win

Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson homered to back 6 1/3 strong innings from Gerrit Cole, boosting the visiting New York Yankees to a 10-4 rout of the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. New York secured at least a split of the four-game weekend series with...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy