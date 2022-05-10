ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Farmer breaks slump to help power Reds past Brewers

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Kyle Farmer snapped a 0-for-34 slump with a three-run homer and Brandon Drury also added a three-run long ball to power the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, 10-5, Monday night. Farmer’s homer broke the longest hitless drought by a Reds player since 1954 and led the Reds to their first winning streak of the year at two straight.

Every Reds starter had at least one hit and one run scored while the victory gave Cincinnati its third win in four games. Milwaukee lost its season-high third in a row.

Filling in for Joey Votto, Colin Moran also stayed red-hot for Cincinnati, belting his third homer in two games off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff (3-2) in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

Making his first start of the season after rehabbing a strained right shoulder in spring training, Reds ace Luis Castillo was effective for three innings before tiring over his final two innings.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Kolten Wong to start the game but then induced a 5-4-3 double play by Willy Adames. Castillo retired eight straight before walking Wong to open the fourth.

After a one-out walk to Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez, named National League player of the week earlier in the day, doubled to left-center to put the Brewers in the lead, 2-1.

Castillo surrendered a solo homer to Omar Narvaez to open the fifth, putting Milwaukee up 3-1, before issuing a one-out walk to Jace Peterson.

After Wong flew out, Castillo appeared to get out of further trouble when Adames grounded to Farmer at short. But Farmer bobbled the chance and his relay to second base was late, allowing the inning to continue, and a miscue that cost Castillo the win.

Manager David Bell pulled Castillo after 4 2/3 innings and Luis Cessa (1-0) recorded the final out of the fifth. Castillo allowed three runs on three hits, walked three and struck out five on 87 pitches while Cessa earned the win, charged with two runs on three hits over an inning of work.

The Reds, who were outscored 34-12 in Milwaukee’s three-game sweep last week, responded immediately with their fourth big inning in as many games. Cincinnati scored five times in the fifth, with the big blow coming on Drury’s three-run homer off Woodruff to dead center. Drury’s team-leading sixth homer put the Reds up 5-3.

Farmer’s homer to right-center off Hoby Milner gave the Reds insurance in the seventh. The Reds bullpen retired the final 10 batters to secure the win.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

