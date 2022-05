First-year law student Imani Roberson has been named to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Hennessy Fellows Program, a partnership with Hennessy & Co. awarding a total of $10 million to high-achieving graduate students studying at HBCUs. As part of the program, Roberson receives access to networking events, online training programs, an immersive boot camp and corporate development experiences. The Hennessy website explains, “The program is designed to identify, cultivate and move students into the corporate leadership roles of tomorrow.”

