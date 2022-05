The Staff and Trustees of Harvard Radio Broadcasting (WHRB-FM) invite us to join them on the afternoon of Friday, May 13th for the broadcast/livestream of a service and concert in the Memorial Church, Harvard, Yard, honoring David Elliott (1942-2020) and his 58 years of service to Harvard Radio and the greater Boston classical music community. The service will begin at 3:00pm and will include music selected by David, including the well-known hymns For all the Saints, Abide with Me, and Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, and the aria “Mary’s Prayer” from Douglas Moore’s opera The Devil and Daniel Webster, sung by Amanda Forsythe. Kathy Fay, Executive Director of the Boston Early Music Festival, will be one of the speakers.

