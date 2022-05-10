ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, VA

Bridgewater’s Coleman, Moon earn ODAC Track & Field honors

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgewater College track & field standouts Adalia Coleman and Aaron Moon have earned special honors as determined by the league’s head coaches from the recently completed ODAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Coleman, a sprinter from Gainsville, Va., repeats as not only the Outdoor Track Athlete of the...

Bridgewater’s Secord earns third straight ODAC Player of the Year award

Bridgewater College senior Canon Secord highlighted four Eagles on the 2022 Men’s Tennis All-ODAC listings, which were released by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Secord, a native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, claimed top honors from the conference as he was named the Player of the Year. In addition, he received first team considerations at the No. 1 singles position and the No. 1 doubles slot alongside Matthew Leonard. Secord finished the season at 14-1, overall, in singles with a 12-1 mark at the top spot. He went undefeated against all Division III opponents with his lone loss coming against Tiffin (NCAA Division II). In doubles, Secord claimed a total of 12 wins with a 9-4 mark with Leonard at the No. 1 position. Secord was named ODAC Player of the Week four times this season. A three-time ODAC Player of the Year selection, Secord finished his career at Bridgewater with a 53-5 record in singles action and becomes the fourth player in ODAC history to claim top honors at least three times. He is the first to achieve the accomplishment since William Moss of Hampden-Sydney in 2007-10.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Three Eagles named to All-ODAC Women’s Tennis Second Team

A trio of Bridgewater College women’s tennis players registered postseason recognition on this year’s All-ODAC teams, which were announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon. Emily Daigneault, Grace Knighton and Ryan Roeber each picked up second team honors on the all-conference listing. Knighton, a first-year player from...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Three Dukes earn IWLCA All-Region Lacrosse honors

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Three James Madison standouts were selected to the 2022 IWLCA Division I All-South Region Team in attacker Isabella Peterson, defender Mairead Durkin and goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced on Thursday. Both Peterson and Durkin took home First Team All-Region honors,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Bridgewater’s Petersheim, Roberts earn All-ODAC lacrosse honors

A pair of Bridgewater College women’s lacrosse players earned spots on 2022 All-ODAC teams, which were announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Sophomores Kaity Petersheim and Lauren Roberts each claimed a spot on the All-ODAC third team and both earned their first all-conference selection. Petersheim, a native...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
James Madison Baseball drops opener at Hofstra

The James Madison baseball team drops their series opener at Hofstra Friday, 6-4. The Dukes fall to 26-21 this season and 11-7 in the CAA. JMU scored two runs in the second inning to take an early lead, but the Pride scored the next six runs in the game to pull away from the Dukes. They scored four in the sixth inning and never trailed again.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Shifflett named CAA Player of the Year; Bernett earns First Team honor

James Madison redshirt junior Hannah Shifflett was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and three other players earned spots on one of the All-CAA teams, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon. Lauren Bernett and Shifflett garnered First Team All-Conference recognition, while Jasmine Hall earned Second Team All-Conference...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Three Dukes earn All-America honors from USA Lacrosse Magazine

Three James Madison lacrosse student-athletes – defender Mairead Durkin, attacker Isabella Peterson and goalkeeper Molly Dougherty received All-American accolades from USA Lacrosse Magazine, the publication announced on Tuesday. Durkin was named to the Third Team while Peterson and Dougherty were each named honorable mention. Durkin’s Third Team honors comes...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Commencement ceremonies start at JMU

It is graduation weekend at James Madison University. Commencement ceremonies will be held on today, tomorrow and Saturday in the Atlantic Union Bank Center and they will be streamed virtually on the university website and social media outlets. The university will confer nearly 39-hundred undergraduate degrees, 661 graduate degrees and...
COLLEGES
Trail ribbon-cutting set

A vital piece of community connectivity and avenue for outdoor recreation will soon get its moment in the spotlight, as all in Harrisonburg are invited to come out and celebrate the completion of the Friendly City Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the bridge in Hillandale Park on...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Page County roofing company accused of fraud

It appears that the owners of a Page County roofing company accused of construction fraud are off the hook. Online court records showed that the combined 33 charges against 46-year-old Allen Wayne Knott and 39-year-old Sabrina Gale Knott were dropped during a hearing Tuesday morning in Rockingham County General District Court.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Property owners sue over hunting

Several property owners in Virginia are suing the state Department of Wildlife Resources over a state law that allows hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property. A number of states allow hunters to retrieve their dogs without permission from property owners under certain circumstances. But Virginian’s law says...
VIRGINIA STATE

