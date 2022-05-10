ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, OH

Jason W. Pierce

By Bryan Chandler
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Jason W. Pierce age 38, of Caldwell, OH went to be with his Heavenly Father Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born October 27, 1983 in Cambridge, OH a son of Kenneth “Kenny” R. and Tammy S. McKee Pierce of...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Clara F. Swick

Clara LaBrake Swick passed peacefully on May 11, 2022 at the age of 75. Clara was born to Douglas and Elizabeth (Collett) LaBrake July 19, 1946 in Brasher Falls, NY. She married her late husband Larry Swick, Sr. September 4, 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Kandy Foster, a son-in-law, Christopher Myers; siblings, Lester LaBrake, Mary Miller, and Josie Ward. She is survived by her children, Carrie (Walt) Collins, Larry (Mary) Swick, and Peggy Myers; grandchildren, Jessica Foster, Katie (Dalton) Foster, Brittany (Brandon) Gosner, CJ (Kristen) Zipse, Cody (Caitlin) Zipse, Corey Zipse, Sierrah (Jesse) Swick, Tiela (Damien) Leblanc, Larry Swick, Kirstjen McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Haley Myers, Christopher Myers, Robert (Laurena) Collins, and Michel Collins; and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Vern (Charlotte) LaBrake, Ora (Charlene) LaBrake, and Elaine Labarge.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Carolyn J. Ihinger

Carolyn J. Ihinger, 62 of Zanesville, passed away May 10, 2022. She was born May 1, 1960, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Fred Lane and Barbara Lane. She was a member of the Zanesville Eagles F.O.E. 302. She is survived by her son Timothy J. Ihinger; siblings, Freedy...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Robert Eugene Fowler

Robert Eugene Fowler, 77, of Zanesville, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Robert was born November 1, 1944 to the late Walt and Nancy (Gibson) Fowler. In addition to his parents, Robert is also preceded in death by a son, Gerald Fowler; as well as, William Fowler, Pat Fowler, Jeff Fowler, Suzy Cromwell, Connie Fowler and Goldie McKim.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

John Dean Clawson

John Dean “Deano” Clawson, 72, of Zanesville, passed from this life on May 11, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born August 10, 1949 in Zanesville, a son of the late John and Faye Bush Clawson. Dean retired from Burnham Corporation after 44 years of employment where he served as a Past Union Vice President, Union Steward and contract negotiation committee member. He enjoyed playing on the Burnham softball, bowling and golf teams. Dean was an avid Buckeye fan and everyone that knew him liked him. He enjoyed many (Miles with Smiles) trips and camping with special biker friends who became family. He was a past member of Finks Harley Davidson Y-City HOG Club and National HOG,, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 302, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 all of Zanesville, Ohio. Dean also was a past board member of Zane Trace Credit Union.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Richard “Dick” E. Hunter

Richard “Dick” E. Hunter, 83 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 11, 2022. He was born on January 4, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Robert E. Hunter and Virginia Burton. Dick worked in refrigeration and as a mechanic for many years. He later worked and retired from LA Emert. In his spare time, he loved to fish and spend his time outdoors.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Thelma M. Rockwell

Thelma M. Rockwell, 89 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 9, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 4, 1932, in Brunswick, Georgia, daughter of the late Ben A. Guest and Clarice E. Allen Guest. Thelma worked at Essex Wire for over 20 years, where she retired. She was a member of the Eagles 302 for over 43 years and a member of The Anchor Church.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

James “Jim” D. Uphold

James “Jim” Donald Uphold, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born March 5, 1947 in Zanesville to the late Donald and Mildred McFarland Uphold. He was a graduate of Zanesville High School. Jim retired after 30 years from Owens-Illinois Brockway Division. He was formerly employed at Western and Southern and Starett Hardware in Duncan Falls. He was a former member of the VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #302. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and music. He loved spending time with his family, grandkids and dogs, especially his special dog Lucy. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Ronald L. Gaumer

Graveside services for Ronald L. Gaumer, 86, of Zanesville, will be held noon on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Zanesville. He died at 12:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Full military honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East Pinning Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Mid-East Career and Technology Center held the first event in their brand new Activity Center to recognize their Practical Nursing and Multi-Skilled Health Technician program’s students’ achievements this morning during a Pinning Ceremony. Multi-Skilled Technologies Instructor Stephanie Winsor and Practical Nursing Instructor...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Co. Drug Bust

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they executed a search warrant Wednesday night that led to the discovery of drugs. It took place around 10:30pm at 253 West Main Street in the Village of Warsaw. Along with drugs authorities said they found drug related items that were taken from...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCCF Announced Spring Grant Competition Winners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation Announced the winners of their Spring Grant Competition. The foundation will disburse $65,467 between 16 local organizations who applied for funding that supports their community programs. MCCF Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner discussed the purpose of the grant and how it...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Miss Nana, the Adoption Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s adoption shelter society pet of the week is Miss Nana. She is a German shelter mix and we surrendered to the shelter in February. She loves treats and has a lot of energy, making her perfect for a family with children. Rebecca Hunt,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rix Mills Road closure

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced that Rix Mills Road will be closed between US 22/40 and Green Valley Road beginning on Monday. The closure will occur from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm daily for culvert replacements at various locations on the road. The road will remained closed for...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-12: Ceramics Softball Claim Sectional Title

CROOKSVILLE, OH- Sometimes the best games on the diamond are the low-scoring ones. That was the case in Crooksville as the Ceramics Softball Team hosted the Fairland Dragons in the Sectional Title game. It was a pitcher’s duel early on in this one. Crooksville’s McKenna Headley dials in the pitch...
CROOKSVILLE, OH
Obituaries
WHIZ

High School Sports Scoreboard 5-13

Here’s a look at our High School Sports scoreboard from May 13th:. Name: Anthony Mitchell Title: Sports Director Anthony is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He was the head manager of the Bonnies Men's Basketball team during his time there. Anthony previously was a sports/news multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica, N.Y. Anthony has a passion for professional, collegiate, and local high school sports.
HIGH SCHOOL
WHIZ

Maple Avenue Lane Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville is alerting motorists of an upcoming lane closure on Maple Avenue. Starting on Tuesday May 17, 2022 thru Friday May 20, 2022, crews with the City of Zanesville will be making permanent repairs to the roadway previously damaged from a water main break in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

7 Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warm. A Spotty Shower. Low 60°. SATURDAY: Sunny in The Morning. Afternoon Showers & Storms. High 80°. SATURDAY NIGHT : Showers & Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Low 59°. It’s going to be a pretty warm night tonight with lows only dropping near sixty across the region. We will...
ENVIRONMENT

