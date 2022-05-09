ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Total Lunar Eclipse Could Be Visible In Chicago

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A total lunar eclipse could be visible in the Chicago area this weekend. That’s according...

www.wjol.com

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

When Do Chicago Beaches Open for the 2022 Season?

It may be hot out there in Chicago, but you can't swim at the beach just yet. While temperatures Thursday are expected to be hot and humid again, and Wednesday's high temperature of 90 degrees even broke a weather record, the city's beaches don't open for the season for a few more weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program: Deadline to Apply is Friday

There's only a few days left to apply for an assistance program that provides lower income Chicago households $500-per-month for 12 months. The program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, will select 5,000 households via a lottery to receive the funds. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty and communities with preexisting economy hardship, according to the city.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Triple-A: Average Cost Of Gas In Chicago $5.12 Per Gallon

The cost of gas in Chicago jumped six-cents overnight. According to data from Triple-A, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas now sits at five-12. That’s 75-cents higher than the national average. Prices are slightly lower in the Chicago Metro area at four-89. This time last year in Chicago the average cost per gallon was three-51.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
wgnradio.com

The Taste of Chicago is back but with a twist!

As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths have dropped, the CDC loosened its guidance around masks for the second time this year in April. The latest recommendations allow roughly 70% of people in the United States to remove their masks if they want—indoors as well as outdoors. The guidelines suggest many Americans no longer need to maintain a social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces. how will this affect the restaurant industry this summer? President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia joins John Landecker to share his insight. Then, Sam and John discuss whether or not the Restaurant Revitalization Fund bill will be revisited again this summer or if restaurants are in a better spot now.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago restaurants that you need to experience

Eater Chicago recently published a list of 25 Classic Chicago Restaurants to try, which seemed like a perfect topic for Chicago’s Very Own Eats to react to. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff go through each restaurant listed to discuss their experiences…or if they need to visited them for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
garlandjournal.com

Chicago mayor brings message to Dallas

During a stop in Dallas Wednesday, before moving on to Houston and Austin, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot discussed several of the issues as she prepares for a reelection bid and what is expected to be a costly race in 2023. Citing figures in the $10 million range, the first term...
DALLAS, TX
kanecountyconnects.com

100 Person-Hours Needed For Saturday, May 14, Fox River Cleanup in Elgin!

Join Friends of the Fox River and state Rep. Anna Moeller this Saturday (May 14, 2022) for a spring clean-up along the Fox River by the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. FOTFR president Gary Swick, who scouted the area recently, estimates it will take 100 person hours to completely clean up the trash that lies along and within the river’s banks.
ELGIN, IL
NBC Chicago

Applications for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program Close This Week. Here's What to Know

Applications close this week for a new direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for one year. The program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, will select 5,000 households via a lottery to receive the funds. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty and communities with preexisting economy hardship, according to the city.
CHICAGO, IL

