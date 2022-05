Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. “Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years,” Powers said. “This will just be another stop on the tour.”

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO