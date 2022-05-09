The Reset: Huskies baseball stays alive

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Sushi Cafe is a prime spot for sushi and Japanese food. The atmosphere is perfect. It's not too loud, and the music isn't too distracting. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a conversation with a friend, you'll want to check it out. You'll be able to hear each other speak clearly without any of the awkwardness that comes with asking someone to repeat what they just said. The Sushi Cafe also has some delicious dishes, including the Golden Dragon Roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, sweet potato tempura, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. They also have another speciality roll called the Hawaiian Roll, which has crab meat and shrimp tempura topped with salmon.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO