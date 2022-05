GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield overcame a tougher Day 2 at the B&W Trailer Hitches Stop 4 on Lake Guntersville Presented by A.R.E. to maintain his lead over the other anglers on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. Shuffield’s offshore bite continued to fire and his five-fish limit of 18 pounds, 11 ounces made for a two-day total of 44-1. It was an overall slower fishing day on Lake Guntersville, but several sacks above 20 pounds made it to the weigh-in, including Lane Olson’s monster 26-14 bag, a tournament-best that propelled him into second place.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO