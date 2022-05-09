ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heat Turns Up In Chicago Area

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are heating up in Chicago starting this week. Highs will move into the mid-to-upper...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

Triple-A: Average Cost Of Gas In Chicago $5.12 Per Gallon

The cost of gas in Chicago jumped six-cents overnight. According to data from Triple-A, the average cost of a regular gallon of gas now sits at five-12. That’s 75-cents higher than the national average. Prices are slightly lower in the Chicago Metro area at four-89. This time last year in Chicago the average cost per gallon was three-51.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois Honors Fallen Firefighters

Illinois is honoring firefighters who gave their lives in the line of duty last year. Governor Pritzker and State Fire Marshal Matt Perez yesterday remembered the four fallen firefighters at the 29th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial. They included Chicago Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering, Chicago Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department and Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike To Skip Preakness

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) – Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Dawson said he and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wjol.com

COVID Cases Continue To Rise In Illinois

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging nearly 54-hundred cases of the coronavirus per day over the last week. That is an increase of almost 29-percent from the previous week.
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Chicago, IL
wjol.com

Biden Visits Family Farm In Kankakee

President Biden is keeping his focus on rising prices. Biden visited a family farm in Illinois and called agriculture the “breadbasket of democracy” in America. He said the government cannot let up in efforts to help farmers and struggling families during this time of high inflation. Biden stressed Russia’s war against Ukraine has cut off critical sources of food, including wheat and corn. He also noted broader, ongoing supply chain problems that grew out of the COVID pandemic.
KANKAKEE, IL
wjol.com

Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Irvin Blasts Pritzker Over Handing Of LaSalle Veterans Home COVID Crisis

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin is blasting Governor JB Pritzker’s handling of the LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis. The Aurora mayor told reporters that Pritzker needs to be held accountable for his failures. His comments follow an Inspector General’s report that criticized governor for his administration’s handling of the COVID outbreak at the LaSalle Veteran’s home that killed 36 veterans. Irvin refused to answer questions about whether he voted for former President Donald Trump and whether he supports a federal ban on abortion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Metra Passenger Killed After Train Hits Truck In Clarendon Hills

A Metra passenger is dead after their train hit a semi-trailer in west suburban Clarendon Hills. Officials say the train slammed into the truck yesterday morning at Prospect Avenue when the driver became stuck behind another vehicle. The driver was able to get out of the semi before impact. Four other people on the train were injured in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, which is the second accident to kill a passenger in Metra history.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Ap Photo#Highs
wjol.com

Pritzker Signs Legislation To Address Root Causes of Crimes

Governor Pritzker is signing off on a bill designed to address the root causes of crime in Illinois. Pritzker signed a measure yesterday that authorizes the creation and funding of the Co-Responders Pilot Program. The pilot authorizes police officers to bring social workers and mental health professionals on calls to assess if the person is experiencing a mental health crisis. Initial programs will launch in Peoria, Springfield, East St. Louis, and Waukegan in the next six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Wood View Student Wins Auction for Squad Car Ride

On Monday, May 9th, members of the Bolingbrook Police Department had the pleasure of participating in a rewarding and memorable experience for one of our local youths. Wood View Elementary kindergarten student Joshua Duncan was the lucky winner of an auction sponsored by the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation. Joshua’s win earned him a stylish ride to school in a Bolingbrook Police Department squad car on his birthday! Joshua was also given a collection of the latest and greatest BPD handouts and was greeted at school by his classmates.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Will County’s CDC “COVID-19 community level” designation Goes From Low To Medium

Local health departments belonging to the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium (NIPHC) are advising people who live and work in the region that COVID-19 case rates are rising and now is the time to work together to avoid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Most counties in the northern Illinois region – including Cook (city and suburbs), DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, Kane, McHenry, Kendall, Will and Winnebago – have moved from low to medium community level transmission for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Based on regional metrics, additional counties in northern Illinois are expected to also move to medium community level transmission.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wjol.com

Emergency Restraining Order Filed By CenterPoint Against NorthPoint And Joliet

CenterPoint has filed an emergency temporary restraining order against the City of Joliet and Eastgate Logistics (NorthPoint). The emergency order was filed because the City of Joliet will vote on development plans that are a violation of the Mutual Order of Understanding that was signed by the City of Joliet and CenterPoint.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Developer Of Facial Recognition Tool Banned From Doing Business In Illinois For 5 Years

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) The developer of a highly controversial facial recognition tool is being banned from doing business in Illinois for five years. The punishment against Clearview AI is part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed in Cook County. The suit was filed by the ACLU and its Illinois chapter in 2020, just four months after the New York Times reported that Clearview had culled billions of photographs from popular websites to create a facial recognition app. The developer has also agreed to a new set of restrictions that ensure the company is in alignment Illinois law.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

ISP Takes Measures To Recruit More State Troopers

File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Illinois State Police is taking measures to recruit more state troopers. The ISP created the new Lateral Entry Training Program. The new program is designed to incentivize current law enforcement officers to increase their opportunities and join ISP. Instead of relocating for Illinois State Police Academy, new recruits will now be able to complete training in their region.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Armed Robber took hostages and demanded he speak with officers

At approximately 3:40 PM, on Tuesday, the Romeoville Police Department was contacted by several individuals inside of the Fifth Third Bank located at 275 S. Weber Road for a man with a gun call. The callers stated there was an armed man inside of the bank, who had taken hostages, demanding that officers respond to the location. Romeoville Police responded and established a perimeter around the business and surrounding area.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
wjol.com

FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank

WJOL has learned that police and the FBI have responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville. It’s the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, that authorities are responding to what is being described as a “critical incident.” It was at 3:40pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the bank. Police have confirmed that that there are no additional individuals in the bank and the suspect is communicating with law enforcement. Authorities are saying that this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point. The police and FBI have said that they are working with a social worker and negotiator on the scene. Weber Road is currently closed in both directions between Airport Road and Taylor Road due to the police activity. This is a developing story.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Plainfield District 202 approves new three-year teacher contract

The District 202 Board of Education approved a three-year contract with the Association of Plainfield Teachers that provides raises and improves benefits for members at the board’s regular meeting on May 9, 2022. Sixty percent of APT members approved the new agreement on May 3, 2022. The new contract...
PLAINFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman To Retire

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman is retiring in July. The Republican announced her retirement yesterday, two decades after she became only the second woman to sit on the state’s highest court and later the second woman to serve as chief justice. Garman was appointed to the seven-member court in 2001 to replace retiring Justice Benjamin Miller. The court will appoint a replacement to fill her seat until the 2024 election.
ILLINOIS STATE

