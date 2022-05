Trek Bicycles has signed a lease to open a store at Skyland Town Center, becoming the first bicycle retailer to locate east of the Anacostia River. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Trek manufactures and distributes a variety of bicycles, biking apparel, and accessories through independently operated stores across the country and subsidiaries abroad. This Skyland location will be the second Trek store in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO