Luke was 3-for-4 with two home runs and drove in seven runs to help the Jimmie baseball team to a 13-6 win over Doane University in the championship game of the Doane pod in the GPAC postseason tournament. In the first three games of the tournament, Shekeryk was 4-for-10 with four runs scored, three BBs, and eight RBI.

