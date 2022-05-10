ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. “Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years,” Powers said. “This will just be another stop on the tour.”
ATLANTA, Texas - More than 500 Texas motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021. During this time in the Atlanta District, a total of 125 motorcycle traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 11 motorcyclists (operators and passengers). Ten motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020. Many more were seriously injured. In 2021 in the Atlanta District, 37 motorcyclists suffered serious injuries.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to take alternate routes around South Chestnut Drive in front of Harmony Hill Church. According to the Lufkin Police Department, an industrial paint bucket dropped and spilled its contents onto the road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Seeking a $12 million investment from the city, a development group is seeking to build an 8,500-seat amphitheater off of I-20 in Longview. Red Cat Projects is the name of the company seeking to build the amphitheater. In a presentation Thursday night, CEO Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop.
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Members of law enforcement and the Carthage community paused Friday morning to remember fallen officers during the annual Panola County Peace Officers' Memorial. A bell was tolled as flowers placed in a memorial wreath - with each flower representing a Texas officer who died in
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana.
Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail.
Texarkana, Texas Police report 43 year old Daniel Carlos Santos-Medina of Hope was arrested May 10th for “online solicitation of a minor”. A police spokesman says Santos-Medina was bonded out on Wednesday.
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man is in custody, and another man is still at large in connection with a drive-by shooting incident that occurred in Rusk County on May 4. According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jonathan Kornegay, 26, of Kilgore, is still being held on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge and a felony deadly conduct charge.
AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush said he's prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn't consider his family's political legacy to be a liability and that in fact "this is the time where we need a Bush" in office.
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man reported missing since April 18 has been found in a hiking area in the west Utah desert. According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 22, of Longview, Texas, was positively identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday.
With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tri-County Meals On Wheels in Palestine covers three counties: Rusk, Anderson, and Cherokee. Meals on Wheels currently delivers 12,000 to 15,000 meals within the tri-county area. They are currently challenged by food prices as well as gas prices. This is affecting their services to senior citizens and the disabled, many of whom would not be able to eat without them.
The Texarkana community is blessed with many great people and groups that assure the less fortunate in our area do not go hungry. Here is an updated list of local pantries that help. LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES. Victory City Baptist Church. 432 McDonald Road, Hooks, TX. Hours: Second Friday 8:00 am
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A morning at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler meant a special opportunity for Eriel, 14, to get an up-close look at some of her favorite animals. "I like tigers and cheetahs," Eriel told us with a grin. The animals roamed their enclosures beautifully, gracefully, and
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Friday morning, a crash in Ringgold claimed the life of a local woman who was not wearing a seatbelt. Amber Holman was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on US Hwy 371 just before 10:30 a.m. when she left the road and crashed into a tree just south of Pietsch Rd. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The evacuation notice has been lifted and all roads are now open following precautions taken for a gas leak according to the Panola County Sheriff's Office. A gas pipeline explosion in Panola County led to the evacuation of residents in the area of
