Nash, TX

ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

By KSLA Staff
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASH, Texas (KSLA) — The roof of an ArkLaTex church caved in. The...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-13-22 PART A

Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a "new and convenient location for touring artists." Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop. "Artists like Kenny Chesney have been driving past this location for years," Powers said. "This will just be another stop on the tour."
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

East Texas motorcycle deaths rise in 2021

ATLANTA, Texas - More than 500 Texas motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021. During this time in the Atlanta District, a total of 125 motorcycle traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 11 motorcyclists (operators and passengers). Ten motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020. Many more were seriously injured. In 2021 in the Atlanta District, 37 motorcyclists suffered serious injuries.
ATLANTA, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Industrial paint bucket spills on Lufkin road

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to take alternate routes around South Chestnut Drive in front of Harmony Hill Church. According to the Lufkin Police Department, an industrial paint bucket dropped and spilled its contents onto the road. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Developers pitch 8,500-seat amphitheater to City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Seeking a $12 million investment from the city, a development group is seeking to build an 8,500-seat amphitheater off of I-20 in Longview. Red Cat Projects is the name of the company seeking to build the amphitheater. In a presentation Thursday night, CEO Steve Powers said the venue would be at the intersection of I-20 and Estes Parkway and serve as a “new and convenient location for touring artists.” Powers said with Longview located between two hubs like Dallas and Shreveport, big acts would be attracted to the stop.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

WebXtra: Opposition expressed toward proposed Longview beer garden

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler. All kinds of opportunities are available to people right here in East Texas. Schools, law enforcement agencies, healthcare, and customer service industries were all represented today. Samuel Adams is a Detention Officer at the Smith County Jail.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1 in custody, 1 still at large after drive-by shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One man is in custody, and another man is still at large in connection with a drive-by shooting incident that occurred in Rusk County on May 4. According to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jonathan Kornegay, 26, of Kilgore, is still being held on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge and a felony deadly conduct charge.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas to experience lunar eclipse Sunday night

George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general. George P. Bush said he's prioritizing border security and election security as he campaigns against incumbent Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general. He also said that he doesn't consider his family's political legacy to be a liability and that in fact "this is the time where we need a Bush" in office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
kshb.com

Missing Texas man found dead in west Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man reported missing since April 18 has been found in a hiking area in the west Utah desert. According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 22, of Longview, Texas, was positively identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
KLTV

SWAT surrounding club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tri-County Meals on Wheels struggling due to rising food prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tri-County Meals On Wheels in Palestine covers three counties: Rusk, Anderson, and Cherokee. Meals on Wheels currently delivers 12,000 to 15,000 meals within the tri-county area. They are currently challenged by food prices as well as gas prices. This is affecting their services to senior citizens and the disabled, many of whom would not be able to eat without them.
PALESTINE, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Updated List of Texarkana Area Food Pantries

The Texarkana community is blessed with many great people and groups that assure the less fortunate in our area do not go hungry. Here is an updated list of local pantries that help. LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES. Victory City Baptist Church. 432 McDonald Road, Hooks, TX. Hours: Second Friday 8:00 am...
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KTAL

Bienville Parish woman dies in crash, infant survives

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Friday morning, a crash in Ringgold claimed the life of a local woman who was not wearing a seatbelt. Amber Holman was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on US Hwy 371 just before 10:30 a.m. when she left the road and crashed into a tree just south of Pietsch Rd. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KLTV

Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The evacuation notice has been lifted and all roads are now open following precautions taken for a gas leak according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. A gas pipeline explosion in Panola County led to the evacuation of residents in the area of...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX

