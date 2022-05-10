Bay Area shoppers experience sticker shock at the grocery store

In my family the celebration cakes of choice were elegant, restrained, fruit-filled sponges from a Chinese bakery. As a child I hated them. They were ethereal and airy, barely sweet, and frosted only with a light whipped cream. To my Americanized palate, they were more fruit salad than dessert. What I craved were tooth-achingly sweet chocolate cupcakes with swirls of dense buttercream, confetti cakes with frosting from the tub, and domed rosette-covered cakes with a whole damn Barbie sticking out of them.
