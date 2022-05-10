ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area shoppers experience sticker shock at the grocery store

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of almost everything is going...

www.cbsnews.com

Silicon Valley

East Bay retail centers bought for more than $100 million

LAFAYETTE — Two retail centers at prime locations in the East Bay city of Lafayette have been bought by a veteran real estate investment firm from the Midwest in a deal that tops $100 million. La Fiesta Square and Lafayette Mercantile were purchased by affiliates controlled by SITE Centers,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFist

Bay Area Scientists Sound the Alarm That Omicron Subvariants Are Reinfecting People Like Mad

Local wastewater data indicate COVID-19 infections may have doubled in the last two weeks, as new variant “sublineages” are finding ever-new ways to evade the antibodies. It’s getting more and more difficult to keep track of how many new different COVID-19 variants are popping up these days. We thought things were bad when the coronavirus started spawning new Greek alphabet letters like Delta and Omicron. Now the variants are splitting off into different and identifiable subvariants of Omicron like BA.2, and then from there “sublineages” like BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.13, like they were the names of the umpteenth different iOS updates that are being forced onto your phone every couple of weeks.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Epicurious

San Francisco’s Iconic Swedish Cake Is a Celebration of Whipped Cream and Marzipan

In my family the celebration cakes of choice were elegant, restrained, fruit-filled sponges from a Chinese bakery. As a child I hated them. They were ethereal and airy, barely sweet, and frosted only with a light whipped cream. To my Americanized palate, they were more fruit salad than dessert. What I craved were tooth-achingly sweet chocolate cupcakes with swirls of dense buttercream, confetti cakes with frosting from the tub, and domed rosette-covered cakes with a whole damn Barbie sticking out of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified. Police are advising residents in the area...
RICHMOND, VA
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Outdoor Experiences In San Francisco, California

Even in the busy metropolis of San Francisco, you can be outdoors and have a fantastic adventure experience around the city and feel like you are in a natural paradise. Exploring San Francisco’s wonderful outside venues combines fun activities like hiking, biking, and even climbing to see those fantastic views and truly unique attractions you’ll discover only in this city. As a San Francisco Bay Area native, I have done all of these fun outdoor experiences and recommend them to everyone visiting the city and looking for outdoor adventure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Here’s a Look Inside RH’s Elegant New Atrium Restaurant at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 70

It’s finally here: RH San Francisco, the massive five-story gallery and restaurant taking over 80,000-square-feet of space at Pier 70 opens Thursday, May 12. Not only does the project include a retail store where RH (the company ditched its full “Restoration Hardware” name in 2012) fans can ogle at the company’s luxury home furnishings, but it also encompasses the Palm Court Restaurant and two wine bars, each pouring approximately 40 wines by the glass including “limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners,” according to a press release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Three Wildfires Break Out Around State

After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA

