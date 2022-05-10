Supporters of District Attorney Chesa Boudin refute recall narrative

An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is set to be executed Wednesday, the first execution in the state in nearly eight years. A judge ruled last week Clarence Dixon mentally fit to be put to death. In a ruling signed shortly before midnight last Tuesday and released the following day, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson said that that Clarence Dixon has not met his burden "to show that his mental state is so distorted by a mental illness that he lacks a rational understanding of the state's rationale for his execution."

