San Francisco, CA

Supporters of District Attorney Chesa Boudin refute recall narrative

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than a month San Francisco voters...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

James Moore, New York's longest-serving prison inmate, to walk free 60 years after killing 14-year-old Pamela Moss

A western New York state man imprisoned for the past six decades for strangling and raping a teenage girl has been granted parole at age 88. James Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, is scheduled to be released around June 6, after the state parole board granted him parole after his previous 20 requests were denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. The decision came after his most recent parole hearing in late April.
ROCHESTER, NY
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
CBS News

Arizona inmate Clarence Dixon set to be executed for 1978 murder of ASU student Deana Bowdoin

An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is set to be executed Wednesday, the first execution in the state in nearly eight years. A judge ruled last week Clarence Dixon mentally fit to be put to death. In a ruling signed shortly before midnight last Tuesday and released the following day, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson said that that Clarence Dixon has not met his burden "to show that his mental state is so distorted by a mental illness that he lacks a rational understanding of the state's rationale for his execution."
CBS News

LAPD officers provides updates on South LA shooting

CBS LA's Jeff Nguyen was on the scene of a shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, leaving two - including a child - wounded. He spoke with an LAPD officer who provided updates on the investigation.
CBS News

LIVE UPDATES: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna Niguel

Hundreds of firefighters were continuing Thursday to battle a swift-moving wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon -- destroyed at least 20 homes in the upscale Orange County coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel -- and forced hundreds to evacuate. The Coastal Fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. near the South Orange...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Chesa Boudin
CBS News

Wildfire near Laguna Beach destroys more than 20 homes

Crews battled a fast-moving wildfire outside Los Angles overnight that authorities estimated had destroyed more than 20 high-priced homes and forced evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze, already dubbed the Coastal Fire, broke out in brush between the cities of Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local time and quickly spread to residential areas.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS News

Caught fugitive extradited to Alabama; coroner says former corrections officer died by suicide

The Alabama fugitive who evaded arrest for nearly two weeks is back in the jail from which he escaped. Casey White was extradited to Lauderdale County Tuesday night following his capture in Indiana on Monday. A coroner there says his alleged accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, died by suicide following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Omar Villafranca reports.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Historic wildfire burns in New Mexico

Two wildfires in New Mexico have converged into one to create the largest active wildfire in the U.S. It's already been declared a disaster and FEMA workers are on the ground. But firefighters say what they really need is a break from the brutal weather conditions. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel has more.
CBS News

Outrage over police search of HBCU’S team bus

A police search of the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team is drawing outrage. Police initially stopped the team's bus for an alleged traffic violation, but it turned into a search for drugs — and the students say they were racially profiled.
CBS News

One wounded following shooting outside liquor store on Vermont Avenue

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a liquor store on Vermont Avenue Friday evening. The shooting occurred just before 9:45 p.m. near the area of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 64th Street, and when Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived on the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Teen pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, gets 2 to 4 years in fatal shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 17-year-old will spend 2 to 4 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of another teenager. Philip Payne pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and a firearms violation on Thursday in the death of 18-year-old Dontae McKenith. In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it agreed to a sentence of two to four years in the state penitentiary.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

