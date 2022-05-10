Supporters of District Attorney Chesa Boudin refute recall narrative

A western New York state man imprisoned for the past six decades for strangling and raping a teenage girl has been granted parole at age 88. James Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, is scheduled to be released around June 6, after the state parole board granted him parole after his previous 20 requests were denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. The decision came after his most recent parole hearing in late April.
More than a dozen houses and multimillion dollar homes near the California coastline have been destroyed by a wildfire. The Coastal Fire has already burned more than 200 acres and forced some Orange County families to evacuate. CBS News' Dina Demetrius reports from Laguna Niguel.
As COVID-19 cases rise again, a school in Santa Rosa has temporarily closed and some are mulling mask rules. Meanwhile, a UCSF expert said widespread restrictions are unlikely as hospitalizations remain low. Andrea Nakano reports. (5/11/22)
A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday. Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals. A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she...
An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is set to be executed Wednesday, the first execution in the state in nearly eight years. A judge ruled last week Clarence Dixon mentally fit to be put to death. In a ruling signed shortly before midnight last Tuesday and released the following day, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson said that that Clarence Dixon has not met his burden "to show that his mental state is so distorted by a mental illness that he lacks a rational understanding of the state's rationale for his execution."
CBS LA's Jeff Nguyen was on the scene of a shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles late Friday afternoon, leaving two - including a child - wounded. He spoke with an LAPD officer who provided updates on the investigation.
Hundreds of firefighters were continuing Thursday to battle a swift-moving wildfire which broke out Wednesday afternoon -- destroyed at least 20 homes in the upscale Orange County coastal neighborhood of Laguna Niguel -- and forced hundreds to evacuate. The Coastal Fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. near the South Orange...
Crews battled a fast-moving wildfire outside Los Angles overnight that authorities estimated had destroyed more than 20 high-priced homes and forced evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze, already dubbed the Coastal Fire, broke out in brush between the cities of Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local time and quickly spread to residential areas.
The Alabama fugitive who evaded arrest for nearly two weeks is back in the jail from which he escaped. Casey White was extradited to Lauderdale County Tuesday night following his capture in Indiana on Monday. A coroner there says his alleged accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, died by suicide following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Omar Villafranca reports.
Two wildfires in New Mexico have converged into one to create the largest active wildfire in the U.S. It's already been declared a disaster and FEMA workers are on the ground. But firefighters say what they really need is a break from the brutal weather conditions. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel has more.
They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe's entire 72-mile shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
Tolland, Conn. — A Connecticut state trooper who's a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday - a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the...
A police search of the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team is drawing outrage. Police initially stopped the team's bus for an alleged traffic violation, but it turned into a search for drugs — and the students say they were racially profiled.
Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a liquor store on Vermont Avenue Friday evening. The shooting occurred just before 9:45 p.m. near the area of S. Vermont Avenue and W. 64th Street, and when Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived on the scene they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, authorities on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
A Vermont man has been accused of killing his mother, who has been missing since a boat the two were on sank in 2016, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Nathan Carman has also been accused by family members of shooting and killing his wealthy grandfather in 2013. Carman, 28,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 17-year-old will spend 2 to 4 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of another teenager. Philip Payne pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and a firearms violation on Thursday in the death of 18-year-old Dontae McKenith. In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it agreed to a sentence of two to four years in the state penitentiary.
