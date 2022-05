Event by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. Wisconsin State Capitol – 4 P.M. On Monday, May 2nd, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade. This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion. 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO