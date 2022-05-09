ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

The Nurses Who Wouldn’t Come in From the Cold, How holding out for the common good led to the longest strike of 2021

Cover picture for the article“Workers across the country have started “bargaining for the common good” over the past decade. In Connecticut, care workers negotiated higher Medicaid funding for...

Boston 25 News WFXT

State’s first ‘farm care’ addiction facility opens

GARDNER, Mass. — It’s a substance abuse treatment facility where some of the therapists go by single names: Wilma, Alvin, Buckaroo, Eric and Smokey. Modeled after similar programs in Europe, R.O.O.T.S. at Evergreen Grove opened Thursday, a state-funded effort that combines the rigor and responsibility of farm work with counseling. R.O.O.T.S. targets 12 to 24-year-olds with either addiction or mental health issues.
How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
City of Worcester issues indoor mask advisory

WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester issued an advisory on Friday encouraging residents to wear masks indoors. The number of new positive COVID-19 cases reached its highest point since February and levels of COVID-19 have increased in regional wastewater, according to the city. Worcester’s seven-day daily average of new...
Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
Amid Rising COVID Levels, Worcester Urges Residents to Wear Masks

The city of Worcester is "strongly encouraging residents to wear masks" in indoor public settings, officials announced Friday, amid COVID-19 cases rising. The city is averaging about 129 COVID cases per day, a metric that's risen steadily since it reached a low-point on March 12. It's now at its highest point since February, the city said.
Fake Worcester-based broker scams woman for $20,000 in cryptocurrency investment

WORCESTER, Mass. - A woman is out $20,000 after investing money in cryptocurrency through a scammer posing online as a Worcester-based broker. President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central New England, Nancy Cahalen said the woman did research on social media and went to a website she thought was legitimate, but was not. She got in touch with the scammer, who she thought was a Worcester-based broker, and put the money into a cryptocurrency wallet and then stopped hearing from them.
Schools recommend students wear masks as COVID cases rise in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing. “It’s definitely a little confusing at times,” said Emily Shang, a student at Brookline High School. Brookline is joined by several districts, including Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, and Holliston, that have recently sent notices home to families suggesting they re-mask. “It’s a captive audience,” said Brookline Health Director Sigalle Reiss, explaining why public officials focus on schools when COVID cases rise. “It’s a large group of people in one building for a long period of time that, if...
Mass. pediatrician on mystery hepatitis outbreak in kids

This week, the CDC issued an alert about unexplained cases of hepatitis in children across the country, and at least two cases are under investigation in Massachusetts. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, discusses what doctors know about the outbreak.
Getting Answers: hospital emergency room wait times

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency room wait times in western Massachusetts have improved compared to this past November. We’re digging deeper as staff shortages and overcapacity still remain top issues for some hospitals. “The number of people waiting for less than an hour, in other words seeing a doctor...
Massachusetts resident sues after experiencing torture, claiming he was unlawfully deported

CONCORD, N.H. – The ACLU of New Hampshire and Preti Flaherty LLP Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Salvadoran Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who says he was unlawfully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2019 after two federal court orders to keep him in the United States while his asylum case was pending.
Madison, May 14, 2022: Bans Off Our Bodies Rally!

Event by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. Wisconsin State Capitol – 4 P.M. On Monday, May 2nd, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that explicitly overturns Roe v. Wade. This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion. 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.
