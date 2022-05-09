The Nurses Who Wouldn’t Come in From the Cold, How holding out for the common good led to the longest strike of 2021

WORCESTER, Mass. - A woman is out $20,000 after investing money in cryptocurrency through a scammer posing online as a Worcester-based broker. President and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central New England, Nancy Cahalen said the woman did research on social media and went to a website she thought was legitimate, but was not. She got in touch with the scammer, who she thought was a Worcester-based broker, and put the money into a cryptocurrency wallet and then stopped hearing from them.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO