Kutztown, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Softball team closed out their historic season on Friday against Fairmont State in the NCAA Tournament. The Lakers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Eliza Reynolds opened the game with a bunt single and then advanced to second a wild pitch. Cheyenne Hindman drew a walk to two runners on. Allison Dejidas came up and doubled to right field to score Reynolds. Sarah Koscho came up and lifted a ball to the outfield that brought Hindman home for the second Laker run.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO