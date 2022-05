The past four decades have seen many advances in electron microscopy at Arizona State University, and Ray Carpenter has been instrumental in many of them. After a productive 13 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Carpenter came to ASU in 1980 as a tenured full professor and the founding director of the NSF National Facility for High Resolution Electron Microscopy in the interdisciplinary Center for Solid State Science.

