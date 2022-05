May is Haitian Heritage Month and we’re sharing two great events happening at the Pérez Art Museum (PAMM) that you can enjoy this week!. On May 12, from 5-11 p.m. the Pérez Art Museum will be hosting In Solidarity: Haitian Heritage Night in collaboration with FePouLI.org and the Artists Institute in Haiti. During this special night, guests will get the chance to immerse themselves in Haitian culture through films and discussions moderated by Haitian producer Marc Henry Valmond. The night will conclude with sounds by DJ Graematter on the outdoor terrace that overlooks the Miami Beach skyline.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO