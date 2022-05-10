Monday Evening 5-9-22

Thirty-two-year-old former Homer resident Kirby Calderwood was arrested May 9 in Ogden,. Utah, for kidnapping, first- and second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Murnane. went missing Oct. 17, 2019, while walking to a doctor’s appointment in downtown Homer, in. broad daylight, prompting a community-wide, years-long search effort and outpouring...
Special election primary ballots are arriving in homes all across Alaska and there’s a voter registration deadline this week. Join host Kathleen Gustafson for an election primer with Alex Koplin, Therese Lewandowski and Heath Smith from Kenai Peninsula Votes. You can keep up with Kenai Peninsula Votes by going...
The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty. Kenai Peninsula Votes on KBBI's Coffee Table; Lowell Point slide progress; Blasting above Slaughter Gulch Trail in Cooper Landing.
When I meet Paul Dungan he is unloading bowls and mugs of various sizes from his electric kiln. “These pots are just coming out of the bisque kiln, and there's a chance that they will have cracked in that firing for more than one reason.” he said as he tapped on each vessel. “So if it rings true like this, I know it's not cracked.”
School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff reports low Covid-19 levels in schools, For graduation ceremonies, masking is not required but is recommended for immunocompromised people looking to attend. Erkeneff also said the school district Covid dashboard reports 0 cases out of 100,000 people for the past seven days, which is incorrect.
Comments / 0