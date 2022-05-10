ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Gas prices in Colorado continue to rise

By Cindy Centofanti
KRDO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices in some parts of Colorado are the highest we have seen in almost a year according to AAA Colorado. The average gas price in the state as of Monday, is $4.05 for one gallon of regular unleaded. But that figure jumps a...

krdo.com

Comments / 6

CHUITO
4d ago

Yes, we know. Gas prices at my usual stop were:  $2.12 pre-covid, $2.42 on inauguration day, May 15, 2021 $3.19; June 12, 2021  $3.25; July 1, 2021 $3.49; July 15, 2021  $3.52; July 19, 2021 $3.57; Aug 1, 2021. $3.59; Aug 6, 2021 $3.69; Nov 23, 2021 $3.62; Dec 11, 2021 $3.55; Jan 12, 2022 $3.49; Feb 23, 2022 $3.47; Mar 1, 2022 $3.55; Mar 5, 2022 $3.79; Mar 11, 2022 $3.92; Mar 25, 2022 $3.95; Apr 28, 2022 $4.09; May 5, 2022 $4.19;        The leftist elitists don't care.  Increased gas prices push those who can afford electric vehicles to get them, leaving the lower class and the working poor to take the brunt of exorbitant gas prices.  Democrats have not stood up for the advancement of the lower class, only stepping on them to keep them down.  The far left, green new deal liberal progs prefer gas prices to remain high.  Trickle-down economics is weak, as well, but believing Democrat policies are better, is just lying to yourself.

Reply
5
