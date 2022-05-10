‘Sonic Frontiers’ release date, latest news and everything we know so far

The best of the best series Netflix
Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them?
Want to reverse those roles?
You've come to the right place.
Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting May 2:10. "Meltdown: Three Mile Island: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 10,850,0009. "Blood Sisters" Netflix
Hours watched: 11,070,0008. "Bullsh*t The Gameshow: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 11,850,0007. "Ozark: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 13,640,0006." Heartstopper: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 14,970,0005. "Anatomy of a Scandal" Netflix
Hours watched: 15,340,0004. "Selling Sunset: Season 5" Netflix
Hours watched: 17,410,0003. "Bridgerton: Season 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 21,240,0002. "Grace and Frankie: Season 7" Netflix
Hours watched: 23,180,0001. "Ozark: Season 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 102,120,000
