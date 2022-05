Investors will soon have a new way to add cryptocurrency to their retirement plans. Fidelity Investments is planning to let investors add bitcoin to their 401(k)s, according to a news release from the company. Later this year, companies that use the provider for their retirement plans will be given the option to offer their employees access to bitcoin, allowing retirement savers to bet on the digital currency via one of the country's largest retirement-plan providers.

MARKETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO