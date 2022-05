We are back with the second episode of the SportsTalkATL podcast. In this episode, Chase Irle, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon break down the Braves’ struggles, whether the Hawks will be able to pair Trae Young with another All-Star, and what’s left for the Falcons to do this offseason. You can listen to the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. The video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Make sure to like and subscribe!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO