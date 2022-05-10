Ciara Miller Gives an Update on Living in New York City

It’s her f—king wedding.
Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is finally getting the European nuptials she originally planned.
On Tuesday, Schroeder and Beau Clark touched down in Rome with a gaggle of friends and family — including a newly single Katie Maloney — toting their 1-year-old daughter, Hartford.
The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner ahead of the wedding, with the author wearing a white off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav gown with a high slit, which she accessorized with clear Amina Muaddi heels ($1,090).
The groom wore a black suit with a blue shirt and yellow tie.
Schroeder, 33, and Clark, 42, tied the knot in a secret...
