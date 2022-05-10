ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the NCAA women’s golf tournament after Monday’s opening round. No. 21 Duke and ninth-ranked Alabama are tied for the lead of the...

Texas A&M's Haley Lee makes All-SEC softball first team

Texas A&M senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee was named to the 21-player All-Southeastern Conference coaches’ softball first team, while senior pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog and freshman outfielder Katie Dack were part of the 21-player second team. Lee is batting .410 for the season with 14 home runs and 41 runs...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M men's basketball team signs two transfer players

The Texas A&M men’s basketball program announced the signing of former Mississippi State forward Andersson Garcia, who had pledged to the Aggies two weeks ago, on Friday, while Dexter Dennis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Wichita State, announced his decision to transfer to A&M via a social media post.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies' Sam Bennett named SEC men’s golfer of year

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett was named the Southeastern Conference’s men’s golfer of the year. Teammate Walker Lee was named to the SEC coaches’ second team, and redshirt freshman Michael Heidelbaugh made the community service team. Bennett is averaging 69.42 strokes per round, which is on pace...
MADISONVILLE, TX
The Morning Reveille: May 12

Softball team loses: Host Florida earned a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M in first-round action at the Southeastern Conference softball tournament Wednesday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Women's golf team advances: Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished tied for second, and Zoe Slaughter shot a final-round 7-under 65 to help...
OXFORD, MS
Park, Slaughter lead Aggie women's golf team to NCAA Championship berth

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished tied for second, and Zoe Slaughter shot a final-round 7-under 65 to help the 15th-ranked Aggie women’s golf team earn the final berth to nationals at the NCAA Franklin Regional on Wednesday. Trailing fourth place by five shots to...
FRANKLIN, TN
Texas A&M's Katelyn Fairchild takes second in women’s javelin at SEC outdoor meet

OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Katelyn Fairchild finished second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 172 feet, 5 inches, on Thursday at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. Auburn’s Ashley Carter won with a toss of 180-1. A&M’s Lianna Davidson placed fifth at 169-6. In preliminary races, A&M’s Sam Whitmarsh ran the fastest time in the men’s 800 meters at 1 minute, 46.2 seconds, and teammate Brandon Miller had the second-fastest time at 1:47.11. A&M’s Laila Owens (200, 22.96) and Deshae Wise (400 hurdles, 57.05) also advanced to the finals in their respective events.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggies ready for SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships beginning Thursday through Saturday at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex in Oxford, Mississippi. A&M’s women are ranked second nationally, tops in the field followed by No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 5...
OXFORD, MS
Hitting coach Michael Early's fingerprints all over Aggie baseball team's surge

The recency of Texas A&M baseball assistant coach Michael Early’s arrival in College Station is still evident in his office at Blue Bell Park. Several autographed bats lean against one wall next to a framed picture of Kyle Field, all patiently awaiting a nail or hook to be properly displayed. Early’s mostly empty desktop features just a computer, mouse and keyboard, the only real indications the station is meant for work.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M's Garcia-Poggio earns SEC first-team honors in women's golf

Texas A&M junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio made the eight-player All-Southeastern Conference women’s golf team. García-Poggio, whose stroke average this season is 71.85, is the program’s first all-conference player since Maddie Szeryk in 2018. A&M’s Adela Cernousek also made the SEC’s 10-player all-freshman team. Her 72.03...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M football video coordinator James Duncan remains national association’s treasurer

James Duncan, video coordinator for the Texas A&M football team, was re-elected to the Coaches Sports Video Association’s executive board as treasurer. Duncan, who is in his 24th season at A&M with the last 18 as video coordinator, has been Coaches Sports Video Association’s executive board treasurer for a decade. Duncan supervises two full-time assistants and a student staff at A&M. He was the 2014-2015 CSVA national and Southeastern Conference video coordinator of the year and the organization’s Big 12 Conference video coordinator of the year in 2010-11.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

