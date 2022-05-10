A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M’s Katelyn Fairchild finished second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 172 feet, 5 inches, on Thursday at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex. Auburn’s Ashley Carter won with a toss of 180-1. A&M’s Lianna Davidson placed fifth at 169-6. In preliminary races, A&M’s Sam Whitmarsh ran the fastest time in the men’s 800 meters at 1 minute, 46.2 seconds, and teammate Brandon Miller had the second-fastest time at 1:47.11. A&M’s Laila Owens (200, 22.96) and Deshae Wise (400 hurdles, 57.05) also advanced to the finals in their respective events.
