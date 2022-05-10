ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Boone builds huge lead, withstands furious rally by Pioneers

By Johnny Wilson
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAY — On a night that featured everything under the sun, including 25 total runs, it was a fresh-faced pitcher everyone was talking about when Monday’s District 1-4A elimination baseball game ended at Clarence Mabe Field. With David Crockett seemingly about to complete a miracle comeback, a...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Roundup: Lady Warriors blank Wolfpack, force playoff game with Blue Devils

WISE — Bayleigh Allison didn’t need to dominate to get the job done in style. The Wise Central ace yielded eight hits but went untouched on the scoreboard Friday, pitching her team to a 6-0 victory over Ridgeview and into a shot at this year’s Mountain 7 District softball crown.
SPORTS
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Patriots win nightcap to deny Vikings 3A baseball title

ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Miller had an RBI single on a line drive to center field in the sixth inning as Sullivan East defeated Tennessee High 3-2 in a Thursday late game for the District 1-3A baseball championship at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Corbin Dickenson notched eight strikeouts over...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Kirby pitches gem as Bucs top UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zach Kirby made sure East Tennessee State got off to a good start in its Southern Conference baseball series against UNC Greensboro. Kirby allowed one unearned run over seven innings Friday as ETSU topped the Spartans 5-2. The senior righty scattered five hits and improved to 3-2.
GREENSBORO, NC
Johnson City Press

One dozen Boone athletes sign on for colleges

A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazer athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the last four years.
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
Johnson City Press

Science Hill sweeps Greeneville for regional tennis title

GREENEVILLE — Science Hill boys tennis coach Kelly Lane won’t ever take winning for granted, especially when his team is still alive this late in the postseason. “I’m really proud of them,” Lane said Thursday after the Hilltoppers beat Greeneville 4-0 for the Region 1-AA championship. “We’re region champs and that’s a big deal. That means there’s only eight teams left in the state and we’re one of them. We have a chance to keep going in the postseason. That’s all you can ask for.”
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Indians top Crockett, earn region berth

JONESBOROUGH — It doesn’t matter what the most direct route from point A to point B is, what matters is Dobyns-Bennett found a way to get there. The Lady Indians, who suffered nine losses of one or two runs this season, earned their biggest win to date with a 7-2 win over David Crockett in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-4A softball tournament.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Manouni's late goal lifts Hilltoppers in district final

KINGSPORT—Dani El Manouni’s brilliant goal in the 78th minute lifted Science Hill to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA boys soccer final at Indian Highland Park on Thursday. “I stayed back on the corner kick anticipating a counter attack,” said El Manouni, who was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bulldogs top North Greene, earn region berth

JONESBOROUGH — Hampton took a big step Wednesday night. The Bulldogs earned their first baseball region berth in five years, and third in school history, with a convincing 8-2 win over North Greene in the District 1-1A tournament at David Crockett’s Miller Field. “It’s amazing,” said winning pitcher...
HAMPTON, TN
Person
Daniel Boone
Johnson City Press

Milligan notes: Championship week for Buffs cyclists

The Milligan University cycling team took the USA Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships in Augusta, Georgia, on May 6-8 by storm as the Buffs captured five national titles and finished third overall in the team standings. Olympic medalist Megan Jastrab led the charge for Milligan, combining with Madeline Bemis, Marjie...
AUGUSTA, GA
Johnson City Press

Denise Petroskey Kendall

ELIZABETHTON - Denise Petroskey Kendall, age 69, of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Walter Petroskey and Dorothy Petroskey. Denise was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was known as “sunshine” and the “best patient” at every facility and doctor’s office her health required her to use. She was the backbone of her family, making sure each person lived up to their full potential and sure did not mind to tell you if you were not. She attended Faith FWB Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

William Joel Hedges

PINEY FLATS - William Joel Hedges, 79, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Bill was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Audrey Hedges. A longtime resident of the tri-cities Bill had a varied career, working for ITT, Jefferson Pilot, and Ray’s Heating/Air. He also had a gratifying career in real estate as an owner/agent with Realty Executives. He was a proud member of Business Networking International (BNI).
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee takes measure of Georgia, 5-2

KNOXVILLE—A pair of Blake Burke home runs combined with six effective innings from starting pitcher Chase Dollander did the most to fuel Tennessee’s baseball team on Thursday night. The Vols opened their three-game Southeastern Conference series with Georgia by posting a 5-2 win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Trailblazers#The Pioneers
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 14

May 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported “A movement started several days ago to annex Johnson City to Unicoi county (sic) has evidently gone to the mountains for the summer.”. Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Unicoi County was formed in 1875...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Final exam on wheels: UVA Wise theater class wraps up semester with race

WISE – UVA Wise theater professor Ben Mays decided that his spring Costume Design and Construction class needed something more than the traditional blue-book final exam. The result Friday was the First Annual Costume Derby - a cross between “Cannonball Run”, a Benny Hill skit and Laugh-In’s Arte Johnson on a tricycle as Mays’ students donned costumes ranging from the Tyrannical Lord of Culbertson Hall dormitory to a mushroom straight out of a Mario Brothers game.
WISE, VA
Johnson City Press

University School, Science Hill and D-B ranked tops by U.S. News

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School again has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best High Schools in the United States, receiving a silver medal designation in the 2022 Best High Schools rankings. The only two higher-ranked public high schools in the region, based...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

David Tolley

BLACKSBURG, SC -- David Tolley, 80, of 126 South Burnt Chimney Road, passed away Friday, April 29th, 2022, at his residence. Born in Relief, NC, he was the widower of Delores Tolley and the son of the late Fred Tolley and Hassie Horton Tolley. Mr. Tolley previously worked as a supervisor in the mining industry. He enjoyed working in his yard, reading, and watching racing shows.
BLACKSBURG, SC
Johnson City Press

Kimberly Kaye Bonner

GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to cardiopulmonary issues. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Strong Tower Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Chris Hall of D-B wins $2,500 National Merit Scholarship

KINGSPORT — Christopher C. Hall. a Dobyns-Bennett High School senior planning a career in engineering, is the lone area recipient of a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship paid for by the not-for-profit program's own funds. The Evanston, Illinois-based National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Hall's award Wednesday, the only one in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Thelma Lue Sneyd

JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Lue Sneyd, age 84 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Dave and Ida Morton Campbell, born to them on September 12, 1937 in Washington County. She united in marriage to Carl Sneyd and to this union, two loving sons were born. She was a homemaker and attended the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

