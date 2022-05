Cottony Scale ( (Pulvinaria sp./spp.) has been observed again this Spring on several commercial blueberry farms in southeastern NC. The insect is very difficult to see in winter but becomes highly visible in late April when egg-laying occurs and the females produce white egg sacs. The following images and quotes are from an image-only sample I sent to the NC State Plant Disease and Insect Clinic in 2021. The pest was identified by entomologist Matt Bertone, with additional comments on control measures from Hannah Burrack. Thank you, Matt and Hannah!

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO