The Varsity Softball team fell short Tuesday evening suffering an 8-4 loss against Centerville. The first two innings were played on Thursday 5/5, the game last night picked up in the top of the third inning with a 2-2 score. The Elks put another two on the board in the top of the third, fourth and sixth innings. The Vikings rallied with two in the bottom of the sixth but the efforts were not enough to make up the deficit.

CENTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO