ARLINGTON – The Temple Wildcat 7 on 7 team will make a trip to Arlington High School on Saturday to compete in the Colt Classic State 7 on 7 Qualifying Tournament. Temple will be one of 16 teams attempting to claim two spots for this summers State 7 on 7 championships that will be held in College Station on June 23-25th at the Veterans Park Complex.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO