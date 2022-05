The Big 12 that captivated the hearts and minds of the nation from 1996 to around 2010 featured the appropriate amount of teams to fit its name. That number was 12 teams. Since the departure of Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas A&M the conference has only added TCU and West Virginia and has had 10 teams with the Big 12 name for a decade now.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO